Over 3,800 Indians deported from US; 13,256 from Saudi Arabia in 2025: Govt

More than 3,800 Indian nationals were deported from the United States in 2025, the government informed the Rajya Sabha on Thursday. According to data shared in a written reply by Minister of State for External Affairs Kirti Vardhan Singh, a total of 3,414 Indians were deported through Washington till mid-December 2025. Saudi Arabia and the United Arab Emirates recorded significantly higher deportation numbers.

Of a total 13,256 deportations from Saudi Arabia in 2025:

• 4,335 Indian nationals were deported through the Indian embassy in Riyadh

• 8,921 were deported through the Indian consulate in Jeddah

The United Arab Emirates also recorded a large number of deportations.

• 1,662 Indian nationals were deported through the embassy in Abu Dhabi in 2025

• 7,896 were deported through the consulate in Dubai last year

Separately, 1,605 Indian nationals were deported from Myanmar in 2025, the data showed.

US deportations and consulate-wise figures

In the US, the government shared a breakdown of deportations by Indian consulate locations for 2025.

The figures included:

New York: 47

Atlanta: 31

Houston: 234

San Francisco: 49

Seattle: 31

Singh told Parliament that the government of India works closely with the US and other foreign governments on matters related to deportation of Indian citizens.

“Such deportations are subject to an unambiguous verification of their Indian nationality,” he said.

Concerns over treatment of deportees

The government said it has raised concerns with US authorities on the treatment of Indian nationals during deportation operations.

“We have registered our concerns with the US authorities, particularly with respect to the use of restraints on the deportees, especially women and children,” Singh said.

Based on accounts shared by returning deportees, the central government and state governments, along with law enforcement agencies, have registered multiple cases. Investigations and action are underway against illegal recruitment agents, criminal facilitators and human trafficking syndicates involved in these networks, the reply said.

Action against fake recruitment agents

The government said the safety and well-being of Indians going abroad for employment remains a priority.

Under the Emigration Act, 1983, no individual or agency can operate as a recruiting agent without a valid licence issued by the Protector General of Emigrants.

The Ministry of External Affairs issues advisories through the eMigrate portal, social media platforms and other channels on the risks of fake job rackets. Till December 2025, “a total of 3,505 unregistered agents in the country have been notified on the eMigrate portal,” Singh said.

US rules on commercial drivers

In response to a separate query, the ministry was asked whether Indian drivers in the US had been affected by new visa or transport security regulations.

“There is no official data available on the number of Indian nationals working in the US as truck or heavy vehicle drivers,” Singh said.

He added that on September 29, 2025, the US Department of Transportation issued an emergency interim final rule changing how US states issue and monitor non-domiciled Commercial Driver’s Licences and Commercial Learner’s Permits.

“The rule follows a nationwide audit that uncovered widespread noncompliance, weak oversight and several fatal crashes involving drivers with invalid or expired CDLs,” Singh said.

While the rule was meant to prevent fraud, a nationwide court stay in November 2025 paused some of the restrictions as legal challenges continue. Despite the stay, several states have begun enforcing stricter checks.

Singh said matters relating to visas and employment of foreign nationals fall under the sovereign jurisdiction of the US government.

Indians lured into overseas scam centres

The government also told Parliament it was aware of cases where fake recruitment firms lured Indian nationals through social media to South-East Asian countries such as Cambodia, Myanmar and Lao PDR.

According to the data shared, Indian nationals rescued in 2025 included:

Cambodia: 1,300

Lao PDR: 1,421

Myanmar: 1,594

These individuals were forced to carry out cybercrime and other fraudulent activities from scam centres operating in those countries, the reply said.