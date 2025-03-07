Friday, March 07, 2025 | 06:48 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Home / India News / YouTube removes 2.9 mn videos in India for violating community guidelines

YouTube removes 2.9 mn videos in India for violating community guidelines

More than 96 per cent of these videos were first flagged by machines rather than humans, said YouTube

youtube

(Photo: Shutterstock)

Shivani Shinde Mumbai
2 min read Last Updated : Mar 07 2025 | 6:46 PM IST

Listen to This Article

YouTube today announced that it has removed over 2.9 million videos in India for violating its community guidelines. India led the list of countries with the highest number of video takedowns. Globally, the video platform removed 9.4 million videos.
 
Compared to the same period last year, the number of videos removed in India has increased. In October-December 2023, YouTube removed 2.25 million videos in India.
 
Some of the reasons for the removal of videos were child safety (53.8 per cent), harmful or dangerous content (16 per cent), violent or graphic content (8.9 per cent), and harassment and bullying (7.4 per cent), among others.
 
 
More than 96 per cent of these videos were first flagged by machines rather than humans, said YouTube.
 
Of the videos detected by machines, 54.9 per cent were removed before they received a single view, about 25.3 per cent received between 1 and 10 views before removal, 9.5 per cent received between 11 and 100 views before removal, and 6.5 per cent received between 101 and 1,000 views before removal.

Also Read

Ranveer Allahabadia

'India's Got Latent' row: Ranveer Allahbadia, Apoorva apologise to NCW

youtube

YouTube evaluates Netflix-like UI on TV with option for in-app purchases

Ashish Chanchlani

India's Got Latent Row: Chanchlani records statement with Guwahati police

youtube

YouTube top platform for podcasts with over 1 bn viewers a month, says exec

Ranveer Allahbadia

Committed 'mistake' by passing controversial remarks: Allahbadia to police

 
For the same period, YouTube removed 4.8 million channels. When a channel is terminated, all its videos are removed. A YouTube channel is terminated if it accrues three community guidelines strikes in 90 days, has a single case of severe abuse (such as predatory behaviour), or is determined to be wholly dedicated to violating the platform's guidelines (as is often the case with spam accounts).
 
However, the number of channels removed dropped by 76 per cent on a year-on-year basis.
 
When it comes to removing comments, YouTube removed 1.2 billion comments in October-December 2024. Most removed comments are detected by YouTube’s automated flagging systems, but they can also be flagged by human moderators. Almost 99.7 per cent of comments were flagged by automated systems.
 

More From This Section

Enforcement Directorate, ED

ED arrests WTC Group promoter Ashish Bhalla in real estate fraud case

blue collar

Gender gap persists in India's blue-collar jobs despite some gains: Report

fighter jet crash

LIVE: IAF fighter jet crashes in Haryana's Panchkula district, pilot ejects safely, say police

Mohalla clinics

BJP government to shut 250 mohalla clinics in Delhi; AAP slams decision

Indian Railways

Indian Railways to implement new crowd control measures at 60 busy stations

Topics : YouTube YouTube videos Internet data

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Mar 07 2025 | 6:46 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVELatest News LIVEStocks to Watch TodayMarket TodayGold Silver Price TodayLadki Bahin Yojana Installment DateDelhi Weather todayBank Nifty TodayPUBG 3.7 Update TodayUS Visa Green Card
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon