Telangana Congress launches 'Kalleshwaram ATM' campaign against BRS govt

The President of the Youth Congress party in Telangana, Balu Naik, has installed a mock ATM machine and labelled it as "Kalleshwaram ATM", alleging that the BRS government has done corruption in the project, a Deccan Chronicle (DC) report said. The party has launched a unique campaign against the ruling Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BRS) government near the biggest idol of Lord Ganesh in the Khairatabad area.

Using the unique style of protest, Naik criticised the party and Chief Minister K Chandrashekhar Rao (KCR). Congress also came up with a new slogan, "Kalleshwaram Corruption Rao", referring to the name of the CM KCR.

Other than this, the Congress party has left no stone unturned in informing the people of Telangana about how the BRS government allegedly misappropriated a staggering amount of Rs 1 trillion from the Kalleshwaram project, the DC report said.

The campaign is expected to gain traction since it comes at a time when a bridge at Medigadda reservoir, which is a part of the Kalleshwaram project, has developed cracks. Opposition leaders from both the state and the central Congress have repeatedly said that CM KCR and his family members have illegally used the Kalleshwaram project to siphon off public money.

The Chief Election Commissioner of India, Rajiv Kumar, held a press conference on October 9 to announce the election schedule for the five poll-bound states: Madhya Pradesh, Rajasthan, Chhattisgarh, Mizoram, and Telangana.

The elections in Telangana will be held on November 30, and the results will be declared on December 3. Telangana Assembly has a total of 119 seats, and to gain a majority, a party needs to win at least 60 seats.