Business Standard

Announcements in Budget attempt of Cong to fulfil personal interests: Raje

Senior BJP leader Vasundhara Raje on Friday termed the budget announcements made by Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot an attempt to fulfil personal political interests

Topics
Vasundhara Raje | Budget | rajasthan

Press Trust of India  |  Jaipur 

Vasundhara Raje
Vasundhara Raje

Senior BJP leader Vasundhara Raje on Friday termed the budget announcements made by Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot an attempt to fulfil "personal political interests".

"The new announcements of the Congress government are just an attempt to fulfil their personal political interests. In this effort, he has put the entire economic system of Rajasthan at stake. The consequences of which will have to be borne by the people of the state and the state in the years to come," she said in a statement.

The former chief minister said many important facts have been ignored in the process of creating new districts and people would have to face administrative complications.

Gehlot on Friday announced his government's decision to form 19 new districts and three new divisions in the state, earmarking Rs 2,000 crore for development of infrastructure for them.

The chief minister has tried to politicise the budget and put fiscal indicators of the state at stake, which is unfortunate, Raje said.

First Published: Sat, March 18 2023. 07:39 IST

