Announcements in Budget attempt of Cong to fulfil personal interests: Raje

Senior BJP leader on Friday termed the announcements made by Chief Minister an attempt to fulfil "personal political interests".

"The new announcements of the government are just an attempt to fulfil their personal political interests. In this effort, he has put the entire economic system of at stake. The consequences of which will have to be borne by the people of the state and the state in the years to come," she said in a statement.

The former chief minister said many important facts have been ignored in the process of creating new districts and people would have to face administrative complications.

Gehlot on Friday announced his government's decision to form 19 new districts and three new divisions in the state, earmarking Rs 2,000 crore for development of infrastructure for them.

The chief minister has tried to politicise the and put fiscal indicators of the state at stake, which is unfortunate, Raje said.

