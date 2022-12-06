JUST IN
Business Standard

Vasundhra Raje shares emotional connect with people: BJP MP Dushyant Singh

BJP MP Dushyant Singh on Monday said former Rajasthan chief minister Vasundhra Raje shares an emotional connect with people and nobody fears her

Press Trust of India  |  Kota (Rajasthan) 

File Image of former Rajasthan Chief Minister Vasundhra Raje

BJP MP Dushyant Singh on Monday said former Rajasthan chief minister Vasundhra Raje shares an emotional connect with people and nobody fears her.

His remarks came after state Congress chief Govind Singh Dotasra said party leader Rahul Gandhi received a grand welcome from people in Jhalwar on Sunday despite there being fear of Raje.

Singh, who is the son of Raje, said the former chief minister brought development to the area and promoted social harmony.

Those who failed to bring even two people together in Rajasthan are today claiming to connect India, he said referring to the Bharat Jodo Yatra' led by Gandhi.

Raje has continuously won from Jhalwar not because of fear but because of her emotional connect with the people and party workers, Singh said.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

First Published: Tue, December 06 2022. 07:06 IST

