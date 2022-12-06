Vasundhra Raje shares emotional connect with people: BJP MP Dushyant Singh

-
ALSO READ
Sachin Pilot reaches Raje's home turf in train, fans queue up for selfies
Sense of fear in Rajasthan, Cong govt has no right to be in power: Raje
Sachin Pilot questions Raje on cross vote in Rajasthan Rajya Sabha polls
PM Modi extends birthday greetings to Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla
Gehlot vs Pilot: Groups fight for dominance in Bharat Jodo Yatra hoardings
-
BJP MP Dushyant Singh on Monday said former Rajasthan chief minister Vasundhra Raje shares an emotional connect with people and nobody fears her.
His remarks came after state Congress chief Govind Singh Dotasra said party leader Rahul Gandhi received a grand welcome from people in Jhalwar on Sunday despite there being fear of Raje.
Singh, who is the son of Raje, said the former chief minister brought development to the area and promoted social harmony.
Those who failed to bring even two people together in Rajasthan are today claiming to connect India, he said referring to the Bharat Jodo Yatra' led by Gandhi.
Raje has continuously won from Jhalwar not because of fear but because of her emotional connect with the people and party workers, Singh said.
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Subscribe to Business Standard Premium
Exclusive Stories, Curated Newsletters, 26 years of Archives, E-paper, and more!
Insightful news, sharp views, newsletters, e-paper, and more! Unlock incisive commentary only on Business Standard.
Download the Business Standard App for latest Business News and Market News .
First Published: Tue, December 06 2022. 07:06 IST
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU