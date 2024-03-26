Sensex (    %)
                             
Only 20% environmental funds utilised for NCR, shows CPCB report to NGT

The CPCB receives compensation broadly under two heads - environment protection charge (EPC) and environmental compensation (EC)

The CPCB also receives 25 per cent of the environmental compensation collected by state pollution control boards. It also collects environmental penalties directly from polluters/defaulters in various matters. Photo: PTI

Press Trust of India New Delhi
3 min read Last Updated : Mar 26 2024 | 7:54 PM IST

The Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB) has spent only 20 per cent of the environment protection charge and environmental compensation collected so far for mitigating air pollution in Delhi-NCR and protecting the environment.
The CPCB receives compensation broadly under two heads - environment protection charge (EPC) and environmental compensation (EC).
According to a CPCB report submitted to the National Green Tribunal on March 20, the central pollution control body has disbursed only Rs 156.33 of the total Rs 777.69 crore collected under the two heads.
The dealer/manufacturer is required to pay one per cent environment protection charge on the ex-showroom price of new diesel vehicles with engine capacity of 2000cc and above, registered only in Delhi and NCR. This is called 'environment protection charge'.
The EPC is received as per an order of the Supreme Court and is utilized for air quality improvement and related work in Delhi-NCR such as research and development activities and vehicular pollution control, health impact studies and specific projects to control pollution in Delhi-NCR and Punjab.
The CPCB also receives 25 per cent of the environmental compensation collected by state pollution control boards. It also collects environmental penalties directly from polluters/defaulters in various matters.
The environmental compensation is received as per the orders of the NGT and is utilized to rejuvenate and protect the environment through strengthening of laboratories/monitoring network, projects and studies/monitoring in compliance of NGT orders, capacity building of pollution control boards, payment of travelling allowance/ dearness allowance/honorarium etc. to the chairman and members of NGT-constituted committees.
According to the CPCB report submitted to the NGT, the central pollution control body has collected a total of Rs 383.89 crore as environment protection charge until January 3. Of this, only Rs 95.4 crore has been disbursed for construction and repair of roads, conducting scientific studies, clean air campaigns, inspection drives, procurement of laboratory equipment and air quality monitoring stations.
The CPCB has also received Rs 126.64 crore from states as its share of environmental compensation and Rs 267.16 crore directly from polluters till November 30, 2023. Of these, Rs 45.39 crore and Rs 15.5 crore, respectively, have been released for different projects and works, including monitoring, investigation, capacity building, research and procurement of laboratory equipment.

Various studies undertaken with help of environmental compensation include review of national ambient air quality standards, preparation of guidelines for setting up biodiversity parks in river floodplains, source apportionment/carrying capacity study for 25 non-attainment cities, machine learning and artificial intelligence tool development for analysis of air quality data etc.

Topics : ngt Environment pollution funds

First Published: Mar 26 2024 | 7:54 PM IST

