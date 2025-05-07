Wednesday, May 07, 2025 | 06:02 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Home / India News / 'Targeted those who killed innocents': Rajnath Singh on Operation Sindoor

'Targeted those who killed innocents': Rajnath Singh on Operation Sindoor

Speaking at an event in New Delhi, Defence Minister Rajnath Singh commended Indian armed forces for carrying out precision strikes on terror camps in Pakistan and Pakistan-occupied Kashmir

Rajnath Singh, Defence Minister

The Defence Minister said India had used its right to respond strongly to terrorism. (Photo: PTI)

Md Zakariya Khan New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : May 07 2025 | 6:01 PM IST

Listen to This Article

Lauding the Indian armed forces for ‘Operation Sindoor’, Defence Minister Rajnath Singh on Wednesday said the action eliminated those who targeted and killed innocent civilians. He was speaking at the launch of 50 new infrastructure projects by the Border Roads Organisation in New Delhi on Wednesday.
 
“The operation reflects not just our military precision but also our moral restraint. In the words of Lord Hanuman: ‘Jin mohi maara, tin mohi maare’. This means we struck only those who harmed our innocents,” he said.
 
Speaking about the precision strikes on terror camps in Pakistan and Pakistan-occupied Kashmir (PoK), he said, “As you all know, last night the Indian forces created a new history by displaying their valour and courage. The Indian armed forces have acted with precision, alertness and sensitivity. The targets we had set have been destroyed with precision as per the planned plan.”
 

Also Read

Rajnath Singh, Gen Nakatani

Rajnath holds talks with Japanese counterpart, thanks him for defence ties

Rajnath Singh, Defence Minister

Will give a befitting reply to those who cast evil eye on India: Rajnath

DRDO

India conducts maiden flight-trials of stratospheric airship platform

Rajnath Singh, Defence Minister

Rajnath to skip Russia's Victory Day parade, his deputy to represent India

Rajnath Singh, Defence Minister

Pete Hegseth speaks to Rajnath Singh, backs India's right to defend itself

 
The action came after a deadly terror attack in Pahalgam, Jammu and Kashmir, which killed 25 tourists and a local pony ride operator. Singh said the terrorists involved had links across the border and that investigations showed Pakistan’s involvement—similar to previous attacks on Indian soil.
 
He thanked the Indian armed forces for their successful mission. 
 
“That is, the army has shown a kind of precision, precaution and compassion for which I congratulate our army soldiers and officers on behalf of the entire country,” he added. The Defence Minister said India had used its right to respond strongly to terrorism.   
 
What is ‘Mission Sindoor’?
 
In the early hours of Wednesday, May 7, the Indian armed forces carried out airstrikes on 9 terrorist camps in Pakistan and Pakistan-occupied Kashmir (PoK). The action came in response to the deadly terror attack in Pahalgam on April 22. India’s attack resulted in killing of several terrorists, and it was a blow to the large terror infrastructure in Pakistan. 
 
During India’s offensive, several close aides of terrorist Hafiz Saeed, including ten of his family members, were reportedly killed, according to news report. Meanwhile, Pakistan has stated that it is prepared to ease tensions if India agrees to de-escalate.
 

More From This Section

Delhi Mock Drill, Mock Drill, Drill

Nationwide mock drills begin; Delhi, Mumbai, Kolkata test crisis readiness

PM Modi chairs first meeting of his new Cabinet

Cabinet approves Revised SHAKTI policy for coal allocation to power sector

Op Sindoor: Terrorists will think 100 times, says victim Narwal's father

Op Sindoor: Terrorists will think 100 times, says victim Narwal's father

Bhagwant Mann, Bhagwant, Punjab CM

HC tells Punjab govt to release water, not obstruct Bhakra dam operations

CBI Chief Praveen Sood's tenure extended by one year

Incumbent CBI Chief Praveen Sood's tenure extended by one year

Topics : Rajnath Singh Defence minister Defence ministry Operation Sindoor Pahalgam attack India Pakistan relations BS Web Reports

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: May 07 2025 | 5:52 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVEStocks to watchOperation Sindoor LIVECol Sophia QureshiCivil Defence Mock Drills TodayWest Bengal 12th Toppers ListBahawalpur Strikes Operation SindoorReason Behind Operation Sindoor Air StrikeIPL 2025 Point TableUpcoming IPO 2025
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon