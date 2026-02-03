Opposition walks out seeking Indo-US trade deal debate, govt hits back

Members of several opposition parties on Tuesday staged a walkout from the Rajya Sabha while demanding a discussion on the Indo-US trade deal, with the government accusing them of venting out their frustration.

Congress leader Jairam Ramesh raised the issue of the Indo-US trade deal soon after the Zero Hour ended and alleged that the information about the deal was being received from Washington instead.

As opposition members started protesting in the house, Leader of the House J P Nadda said the government was ready to discuss the matter and will make a statement on the Indo-US trade deal in Parliament on Tuesday.

He said the US President had informed about the reduction in tariffs on Indian goods through a post on social media and also referred to the Prime Minister as a "true friend".

Nadda alleged that the Opposition's frustration was coming out, and it had started "seeing bad even in good things" while referring to the trade deal.

"I want to assure the house that the government is ready to discuss the Indo-US trade deal and provide all minute details of the deal, and the concerned minister will explain everything. The government will come out with a suo motu statement on the trade deal.

"But this methodology is fatal for democracy and amounts to irresponsible behaviour of the Indian National Congress and the INDI alliance," Nadda said.

The opposition members continued raising slogans alleging that the interests of the country were being bartered.

Chairman C P Radhakrishnan said that when the government is making a statement, they should listen.

He said the government is ready to discuss, but the opposition members are creating an uproar.

Opposition members were on their feet, raising slogans against the government, as they moved towards the front row.

As opposition members walked out, Nadda said the opposition's behaviour is condemnable, and their interest is only to create politics in everything.

"It is your frustration which is speaking. We are ready (to discuss)," he said.

"Their interest is only in creating politics out of everything, and we saw an example of that just now... They are trying to create an atmosphere in the country as if the government is hiding something and is avoiding a discussion," Nadda said.

Criticising the Congress further, he said, "You are an issueless party now. You have got no issues. This is very irresponsible behaviour, and in a way this is anti-national behaviour. It is anti-national. They have nothing with the nation," he said, adding that their frustration is being seen at every turn.

All opposition members, except the TMC, later staged a walkout in protest.

TMC member Saket Gokhale was sitting in the house and left shortly after the walkout.

TMC said it staged a separate walkout on the treatment of SIR-affected families by the Delhi police.