Friday, January 09, 2026 | 07:21 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Home / Finance / News / Ways and Means Advances limit for Delhi govt fixed at ₹890 crore: RBI

Ways and Means Advances limit for Delhi govt fixed at ₹890 crore: RBI

WMA are temporary advances given by the RBI to the central, state governments and Union Territories to tide over any mismatch in receipts and payments

Reserve Bank of India, RBI

Press Trust of India Mumbai
1 min read Last Updated : Jan 09 2026 | 7:12 PM IST

Listen to This Article

The Reserve Bank on Friday fixed the Ways and Means Advances (WMA) limit for the Delhi government at Rs 890 crore to help it meet any temporary mismatch in receipts and payments.

Earlier this week, the central bank entered into an agreement with the Government of the National Capital Territory of Delhi (GNCTD) to conduct the city government's general banking business, effective from Friday, January 09, 2026.

"The WMA limit for GNCTD has been fixed at Rs 890 crore, effective from January 09, 2026," the Reserve Bank of India said in a statement.

Accordingly, the revised aggregate WMA limit for State Governments / Union Territories will be Rs 61,008 crore as against the existing limit of Rs 60,118 crore, it added.

 

WMA are temporary advances given by the RBI to the central, state governments and Union Territories to tide over any mismatch in receipts and payments.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

More From This Section

Finance Ministry, Ministry of Finance

Changes to insurance commission structure under consideration: DFS Secypremium

Sanjay Malhotra, RBI, RBI Governor

Financial institutions must imbibe spirit of regulations: RBI governor

commercial bank, bank loan

Securitisation volumes rise 5% to ₹1.87 trn in 9 months of FY26: Crisil

Bank, banks, banking

Positive business outlook nudges banks to hire for sales growth: Expertspremium

rupee, dollar, rupee vs dollar

Rupee strengthens below 90/$ amid RBI intervention via dollar sales

Topics : Reserve Bank of India RBI Delhi government

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Jan 09 2026 | 7:12 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVEStocks to Watch TodayH-1B, H-4 Visa Holder WarningOTT Releases This WeekSenior Citizen FD Rates in Jan 2026Gold and Silver Rate TodayWPL 2026 Top Wicket TakersSSC Calendar 2026Graves DiseasePersonal Finance