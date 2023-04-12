close

Unsubscribe to continue

This is a subscriber only feature Subscribe Now to get daily updates on WhatsApp

Over 27 passengers injured after mini-bus overturns in Jammu's Udhampur

Over 27 passengers were injured when a mini-bus they were travelling in overturned in Jammu's Udhampur district, police said on Tuesday

ANI General News
Photo: ANI

1 min read Last Updated : Apr 12 2023 | 11:14 AM IST
Follow Us

Listen to This Article

Around 27 passengers were injured when a mini-bus they were travelling in overturned in Jammu and Kashmir's Udhampur district, police said on Tuesday.

The accident occurred on Tuesday morning in Ramnagar town near Dak Bungalow.

"At least 27 passengers were injured," Udhampur police said.

According to police, the bus was on its way to Surni from Ramnagar when the accident took place.

Locals also rushed to the scene to help the passengers who were injured.

All the injured have been admitted to sub-district hospital, Ramnagar, the police added.

Also Read

Vande Bharat pelted with stones in Bengal's Malda; BJP demands NIA probe

Railways to operate Vande Bharat Metro from Jammu to Srinagar: Vaishnaw

Jammu and Kashmir's Srinagar likely to host G20 event: Govt official

Searches carried out along int'l border in Jammu and Kashmir's Samba

41 trains to remain cancelled till Mar 3 in Lucknow Division, says official

Former Mahindra chairman Keshub Mahindra passes away at age of 99

Four casualties reported in a firing incident at Bathinda Military Station

AAP's challenges and contradictions as it gets a national party tag

PM Modi to virtually flag off Rajasthan's first Vande Bharat Express today

Earthquake of 4.3 magnitude hits near Siliguri, tremors felt in Araria

More details are awaited.

Topics : Jammu and Kashmir | Jammu | road accident | Bus accident

First Published: Apr 12 2023 | 9:50 AM IST

Latest News

View More

Pakistan professionals struggle with higher costs as economy teeters

Image
5 min read

Amazon, others revamp 'free' shipping as costs soar, says report

Image
1 min read

Won't accept differential standards of security: EAM Dr S Jaishankar

Image
3 min read

Deutsche Bank, UBS hit as bank fears spark stress signals in markets

Image
3 min read

India aspires to take technical textiles market to $40 bn in 4-5 yrs: Goyal

Image
2 min read

Most Popular

View More

Mallya bought properties in England, France while airline in crisis: CBI

Image
3 min read

Services hit as doctors go on strike against Right to Health Bill in Raj

Image
2 min read

Telecom operator Bharti Airtel launches its 5G services in Kolkata

Image
1 min read
Premium

Women, villages and the less affluent drive internet growth in rural India

Image
4 min read

Network Planning Group under PM Gati Shakti prog approves 6 infra projects

Image
1 min read
Business Standard
FROM BS WEBSITEHomeCompaniesMarketsOpinionPoliticsTechnologySpecialsPersonal FinanceLatest NewsToday's PaperEventsAuthorEducationIncome Tax Calculator
ABOUT USAbout UsCode of ConductTerms & ConditionsPrivacy PolicyCookie PolicyDisclaimerInvestor CommunicationComplianceList of our GST registration number
SUPPORT & CONTACTPartner with UsCareersAdvertise with UsContact UsFeedbackBrowser SupportSitemap
READER CENTREAssistanceE-PaperManage My AccountMy PagePortfolioRegistrationSubscribeCustom PaymentDelete My Account
BS PRODUCTSBS HindiBS MotoringBS BooksB2B ConnectiPhoneiPadandroidMobile Browser
EVENTBudgetBudget with BSAssembly Elections 2023My Budget
SPORTSIPL 2023Cricket News
Copyrights © 2023 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
Facebook IconTwitter IconLinkedIN IconYouTube IconTelegram IconRSS Icon