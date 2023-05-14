close

Over 5,800 people from Manipur fled to Mizoram after violence: Officials

5,800 people from Manipur have fled to Mizoram and taken shelter in different districts, following recent violent clashes between Meiteis and tribals in the neighbouring state, officials said

Press Trust of India Aizawl
Manipur violence

Photo: PTI

Last Updated : May 14 2023 | 11:03 PM IST
Listen to This Article

Over 5,800 people from Manipur have fled to Mizoram and taken shelter in different districts, following the recent violent clashes between the Meiteis and tribals in the neighbouring state, officials said on Sunday.

A total of 5,822 people, belonging to the Chin-Kuki-Mizo community, are lodged at temporary relief camps across six districts of Mizoram, they said.

Aizawl district currently has the highest number of such displaced people at 2021, followed by Kolasib (1,847) and Saitual (1,790), the officials said.

Meanwhile, Mizoram Lok Sabha member C Lalrosanga has endorsed the demand by Manipur tribal MLAs for a separate administration for tribals.

Claiming that tribal people can no longer exist under the Manipur government, 10 Kuki MLAs, including seven from the BJP, had on Friday urged the Centre to create a separate administration in the wake of the violent clashes.

The clashes had broken out in Manipur after a 'Tribal Solidarity March' was organised in the hill districts on May 3 to protest against the Meitei community's demand for Scheduled Tribe (ST) status.

The violence was preceded by tension over the eviction of Kuki villagers from reserve forest land, which had led to a series of smaller agitations.

Meiteis account for about 53 per cent of Manipur's population and live mostly in the Imphal Valley. Tribals -- Nagas and Kukis -- constitute another 40 per cent of the population and reside in the hill districts.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Topics : Manipur Mizoram

First Published: May 14 2023 | 11:03 PM IST

