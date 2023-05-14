close

Public accepted issues raised during 'Jan Sangharsh Yatra': Sachin Pilot

Former Rajasthan deputy chief minister Sachin Pilot said public has accepted the issues on which he started his "Jan Sangharsh Yatra" -- corruption and government recruitment exam paper leaks

Press Trust of India Jaipur
Sachin Pilot

Sachin Pilot

Last Updated : May 14 2023 | 10:59 PM IST
Listen to This Article

Former Rajasthan deputy chief minister Sachin Pilot on Sunday said the public has accepted the issues on which he started his "Jan Sangharsh Yatra" -- corruption and government recruitment exam paper leaks.

The yatra, on its fourth day on Sunday, covered a distance of around 25 km from Mehla town in Jaipur district to Mahapura, where the dissident Congress leader is scheduled to stay the night.

Addressing his supporters from the top of a bus in Mahapura on the Ajmer highway, Pilot said the yatra will reach its destination in Jaipur Monday.

"The public has accepted the issues on which the yatra was started -- paper leaks and corruption -- for the future of the youth and clean politics," he said.

"This is not about a person...the public is standing by the issues with which we started," he said.

Pilot also saluted the enthusiasm of his supporters and invited people to his public rally to be organised on the fifth and last day of his yatra near Kamla Nehru Nagar on Ajmer highway in Jaipur.

Pilot started his yatra from Ajmer on the issues of corruption and government recruitment exam paper leaks.

"The yatra is getting overwhelming response from people. Be it the youth or the elderly, all are attending the padayatra," an aide of Pilot said.

Pilot began the foot march from Ajmer on Thursday, challenging Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot and the party's top brass as assembly elections in Rajasthan approach.

The yatra mounts further pressure on the party leadership as it hopes to retain the state in the elections at the end of the year.

The march comes days after Gehlot accused the MLAs involved in the 2020 revolt of taking money from the BJP. Pilot and 18 other Congress MLAs had then sought a leadership change in Rajasthan.

He was sacked as the party's state unit president and the deputy chief minister.

The two Congress strongmen in Rajasthan have been at loggerheads over the post of chief minister ever since the party formed the government in the state in 2018.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

First Published: May 14 2023 | 10:59 PM IST

