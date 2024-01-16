Sensex (    %)
                        
Nifty (    %)
                        
Nifty Smallcap (    %)
                        
Nifty Midcap (    %)
                        
Nifty Bank (    %)
                        

Over 8,600 bank accounts linked to cybercriminals frozen in Jharkhand

The maximum of 2,002 accounts were frozen in Deoghar district, followed by 1,183 in Dhanbad and 959 in Ranchi, he said

Cyberattacks in India have tripled in the last three years.

The 8,674 bank accounts have been frozen in about a two-year span

Press Trust of India
3 min read Last Updated : Jan 16 2024 | 5:58 PM IST

Listen to This Article

A total of 8,674 bank accounts, allegedly linked to cybercriminals, have been frozen in Jharkhand on suspicion that these were being used for phishing activities, a CID official said on Tuesday.

The maximum of 2,002 accounts were frozen in Deoghar district, followed by 1,183 in Dhanbad and 959 in Ranchi, he said.
 
Click here to follow our WhatsApp channel
“We received the details of frozen accounts from the Indian Cyber Crime Coordination Centre (I4C) and prepared a district and bank-wise list of such information.
 
"The data will be shared with the superintendents of police of all districts and banks for verification of the accounts,” Jharkhand Crime Investigation Department (CID) Director General Anurag Gupta told PTI.
 
The accounts, he said, were frozen by different police forces from different parts of the country based on complaints on the CFCFRMS (Citizen Financial Cyber Fraud Reporting and Management System) portal, and ‘1930' helpline for registering cyber crime provided by I4C (Indian Cyber Crime Coordination Centre).
 
The centre was established by the Ministry of Home Affairs to provide a framework and eco-system for law enforcement agencies for dealing with cybercrime in a coordinated and comprehensive manner.
 
I4C is envisaged to act as the nodal point to curb cybercrime in the country.
 
"If any person has been cheated and he calls ‘1930', it enters the data on an online portal, and if the money has been credited to fraudulent accounts, it freezes those," the official said.
 
He said the details of such account holders would be traced.
 
The 8,674 bank accounts have been frozen in about a two-year span.
 
“If these accounts are found to be fake or linked to cybercriminals, action will be taken against the account holders," he said.
The CID has been carrying out a massive operation against cybercriminals in Jharkhand.
 
As many as 495 people have been arrested for allegedly being involved in cybercrimes, and FIRs lodged against 107 for cyber frauds in the past three months, Gupta said.
 
Besides, 1,164 mobile phones and 1,725 SIM cards have also been seized during operations against cybercrimes, he said.

Also Read

Cybercrime network busted in Bengaluru: Rs 854 cr detected in 84 accounts

Over 8,600 bank accounts linked to cybercriminals frozen in Jharkhand

Financial frauds accounted for over 75% cyber crimes since 2020: Study

80% cybercrimes from 10 districts, Bharatpur new Jamtara: Research

CBI busts major cybercrime module, seizes over Rs 2 cr during raids

DPDP rules expected to be released by end of the month: MoS Chandrasekhar

In a first, Corbevax vaccine gets WHO emergency use listing authorisation

WFI to seek suspension revocation from sports ministry through dialogue

Delhi Forest dept fails to submit report on CM house, NGT slaps Rs 15K fine

Gyanvapi: SC permits cleaning of water tank in mosque complex in Varanasi

Raids against cybercriminals are being conducted regularly in various districts, including Deoghar, Giridih, Bokaro, Jamtara and Ranchi.
 
Sixteen cybercriminals were arrested on Monday from Bokaro district, police said.
 
Bokaro City Deputy Superintendent of Police Kuldeep Kumar said the accused were residing in rented houses near Cooperative Colony.
 
The police also recovered mobile phones, SIM cards, rubber stamps and fake currencies from them, he added. PTI SAN 
Topics : cybercrimes Cybercrime bank accounts finance sector

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Jan 16 2024 | 5:58 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market Live UpdatesStocks to Watch TodayLatest News LivePOCO X6 5G SeriesJio Republic Day OfferAnimal Movie OTT ReleaseDelhi Air QualityTop Investment OptionsDelhi Airport Flight StatusBudget 2024
BROWSE STOCK COMPANIES
TRENDING NOW
TOP SEARCHED COMPANIES
FROM BS WEBSITEHomeCompaniesMarketsOpinionIndia NewsTechnologyPersonal FinanceHome Loan CalculatorLatest NewsEducationPartner ContentSpecialsToday's PaperAuthorPolitics News
ABOUT USAbout UsCode of ConductTerms & ConditionsPrivacy PolicyCookie PolicyDisclaimerInvestor CommunicationList of our GST registration numberCompliance
SUPPORT & CONTACTPartner with UsCareersAdvertise with UsContact UsFeedbackBrowser SupportSitemap
READER CENTREE-PaperMy PagePortfolioRegistrationSubscribeCustom Payment
BS PRODUCTSBS HindiiPhoneBS Apps
EVENTBudgetBudget NewsBudget with BSLok Sabha Election 2024
SPORTSIPL 2024ICC World Cup 2023Pro Kabaddi LeaguePro Kabaddi League Points Table
Copyrights © 2024 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon