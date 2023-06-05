close

Pace of development not down, but pollution dipped in Delhi: Kejriwal

Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Monday said the pace of development has not gone down in the national capital, but the level of pollution has dipped in the last eight years

Press Trust of India New Delhi
Arvind Kejriwal. (Photo: PTI)

Arvind Kejriwal. (Photo: PTI)

2 min read Last Updated : Jun 05 2023 | 1:53 PM IST
Addressing a gathering at Thyagaraj Stadium on the occasion of World Environment Day, he asserted that both PM 2.5 and PM 10 levels "fell by 30 per cent" in 2022 compared to the figures in 2016.

Whenever development happens, it is accompanied with pollution due to felling of trees, road construction, kicking of dust, among others, he said.

"In Delhi, the pace of development has not gone down in the last eight years. Schools, hospitals and flyovers are being constructed. But, the pollution level has dipped in this period," Kejriwal said.

Sharing further data, he said in 2016, on 26 days, pollution level was 'very bad' when the city was "akin to a gas chamber" with grey skies and bad air. In 2022, only six such days were there, he said.

In 2016, on 109 days, pollution level was 'low with clear sky' and 'very good air outside', but in 2022, the number of such days were 163, he said.

In his address, the chief minister also said that the tree cover percentage (of total land area) in the city has risen to 23 per cent today from 20 per cent in 2013.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Topics : Arvind Kejriwal air pollution AAP

First Published: Jun 05 2023 | 1:53 PM IST

