Sensex (-0.28%)
65794.73 -187.75
Nifty (-0.17%)
19731.80 -33.40
Nifty Midcap (0.20%)
41811.25 + 84.95
Nifty Smallcap (-0.05%)
6455.65 -3.10
Nifty Bank (-1.31%)
43583.95 -577.60
Heatmap

Pakistan smog crisis: Lahore tops global pollution ranking with 470 AQI

The second-largest city in Pakistan continues to suffer from a smog crisis that has affected the health and livelihood of millions of people

Pakistan

Photo: Pexels

ANI Asia
2 min read Last Updated : Nov 18 2023 | 11:27 AM IST
Follow Us

Listen to This Article

Pakistan's Lahore on Thursday topped the global pollution ranking with an unhealthy air quality level during the whole day, Dawn reported.
The second-largest city in Pakistan continues to suffer from a smog crisis that has affected the health and livelihood of millions of people.
Click here to follow our WhatsApp channel
According to Swiss air quality technology company, IQAir, Lahore's air quality was the worst in the world, with the air quality index (AQI) at a "hazardous" 470, followed by Delhi at 302 and Karachi at 204.
The smog, which is caused by a combination of vehicle emissions, industrial pollution and crop burning, has reached dangerous levels, with the concentration of PM2.5, the most harmful particulate matter, exceeding 15 times the WHO annual air quality guideline value, as per Dawn.
Visibility in the city has been reduced and flight operations disrupted due to the smog.
Many Lahore residents have complained of respiratory problems, eye infections and skin diseases due to the toxic air. Some have even left the city to escape the smog.
The Punjab caretaker government on Wednesday announced the closure of all educational institutions and public and private offices in the province on Saturday as part of measures to mitigate smog. The decision was made by the provincial cabinet in light of the Lahore High Court verdict.
The smog crisis in Lahore and Punjab is not a new phenomenon. It occurs every year in October, November and December, when the weather conditions trap the pollutants in the lower atmosphere, as per Dawn.
According to IQAir, Pakistan is the third-most polluted country in the world and Lahore is the most polluted city.

Also Read

Ex-PM Imran Khan summoned in Lahore Corps Commander House attack case

Delhi's air quality stays 'poor', anti-pollution drive to start today

Today Air Pollution Update, 23 Oct: Delhi's air quality deteriorates

Delhi's air quality dips to 394, improves slightly to 'very poor' category

Petition seeking Pak PM Sharif's disqualification filed in Lahore HC

Delhi CM Kejriwal sends report to L-G demanding sacking of chief secy

Tunnel collapse: Rescue halted, another machine from Indore to reach today

Amit Shah to release BJP manifesto for Telangana assembly elections

AQI improves to 'very poor', but no respite from toxic air in Delhi

LIVE: Delhi CM Kejriwal sends report to L-G demanding sacking of chief secy

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Topics : Pakistan smog air pollution

First Published: Nov 18 2023 | 11:27 AM IST

Explore News

Stock Market UpdatesStocks to Watch TodayLatest News LiveChhath Puja 2023 wishesTelangana Assembly elections 2023 LIVEChhattisgarh Assembly elections 2023 LIVEMP Assembly elections 2023 LIVERajasthan Assembly elections 2023 LIVEGold-Silver Price TodayWorld Cup 2023 Points Table

Elections 2023

CM Gehlot accuses BJP of religious agenda ahead of Rajasthan polls 2023BJP toppled Congress govt in MP by purchasing MLAs: Rahul Gandhi in MP

World Cup 2023

Curse of the knockouts: South Africa's choking history at the World CupsICC Cricket WC 2023: Disney Star wants to make Rs 30L from 10-sec ad slots

India News

Delhi's air quality 'very poor', vehicular emissions largest contributorDiwali eve: Mumbai airport handles record 1,032 flights on November 11

Economy News

Despite visa hurdles, Indian student enrollment in US hits all-time highHere's why India and UK are acting like cowards on the free trade agreement
Business Standard
FROM BS WEBSITEHomeCompaniesMarketsOpinionIndia NewsTechnologyPersonal FinanceHome Loan CalculatorLatest NewsEducationPartner ContentSpecialsToday's PaperAuthorPolitics News
ABOUT USAbout UsCode of ConductTerms & ConditionsPrivacy PolicyCookie PolicyDisclaimerInvestor CommunicationList of our GST registration numberCompliance
SUPPORT & CONTACTPartner with UsCareersAdvertise with UsContact UsFeedbackBrowser SupportSitemap
READER CENTREE-PaperMy PagePortfolioRegistrationSubscribeCustom Payment
BS PRODUCTSBS HindiiPhoneBS Apps
EVENTRajasthan ElectionsTelangana ElectionsMadhya Pradesh ElectionsChhattisgarh ElectionsMizoram ElectionsAssembly Election 2023Lok Sabha Election 2024Budget
SPORTSAsian Games 2023ICC World Cup 2023World Cup 2023 ScheduleWorld Cup 2023 Points Table
Copyrights © 2023 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon