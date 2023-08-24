Confirmation

Parl panel meets to examine bills seeking to replace existing criminal laws

The standing committee has to submit its report in three months, in time for the government to table the updated bills in the next session of Parliament

Parliament

The three bills seek an overhaul of the existing laws, described as a colonial legacy by Home Minister Amit Shah in Lok Sabha when he introduced them in the last session, by replacing them with new Acts catering to contemporary needs and aspirations of the people | (Photo: PTI)

Press Trust of India
Last Updated : Aug 24 2023 | 12:31 PM IST
A parliamentary panel met here on Thursday to examine the bills which seek to replace the Indian Penal Code (IPC), Criminal Procedure Code (CrPC) and the Evidence Act.
Home Secretary Ajay Bhalla is scheduled to make a presentation on the three bills - the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita, Bharatiya Nagarik Suraksha Sanhita, and the Bharatiya Sakshya Bill - before the members of the committee.
The three bills seek an overhaul of the existing laws, described as a colonial legacy by Home Minister Amit Shah in Lok Sabha when he introduced them in the last session, by replacing them with new Acts catering to contemporary needs and aspirations of the people.
The standing committee has to submit its report in three months, in time for the government to table the updated bills in the next session of Parliament.
BJP member Brij Lal is the chairman of the Standing Committee on Home Affairs.
While introducing the bills, Shah had said these would transform India's criminal justice system and added the changes were done to provide speedy justice and create a legal system that caters to contemporary needs and aspirations of the people.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Topics : Parliament Criminal Law act

First Published: Aug 24 2023 | 12:31 PM IST

