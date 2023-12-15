Sensex (0.59%)
70928.19 + 413.99
Nifty (0.31%)
21248.80 + 66.10
Nifty Smallcap (0.72%)
6930.10 + 49.65
Nifty Midcap (0.38%)
45705.95 + 171.65
Nifty Bank (0.15%)
47802.95 + 70.65
Heatmap

Parl security breach: Police questions friend of key accused in Bengal

Lalit Jha, the key accused in the Parliament security breach incident, was arrested on Thursday evening, Delhi Police sources said

Lok Sabha,Parliament

Lok Sabha, Parliament

Press Trust of India Kolkata
2 min read Last Updated : Dec 15 2023 | 10:24 AM IST
Follow Us

Listen to This Article

Police have questioned a friend of Lalit Mohan Jha, a key accused in the Parliament security breach incident, for hours in West Bengal's North 24 Parganas district, an officer said.
A team from Barrackpore Police Commissionerate visited Nilakahya Aich's Halisahar residence on Thursday and asked him about his acquaintance with Jha during the days when the accused was working for an NGO, he said.
Click here to follow our WhatsApp channel
"We talked with the person for hours to know about his friendship with Jha. We got information about him from Delhi Police," the officer told PTI.
Aich, who is an undergraduate student at a college in West Bengal, has received a video of the security breach at Parliament from Jha soon after the incident, police said.
"We have checked Aich's mobile phone and noted down certain information, which may be vital in our investigation," the police officer said.
Jha, the key accused in the Parliament security breach incident, was arrested on Thursday evening, Delhi Police sources said.
Jha, accompanied by a man, reached the Kartavya Path Police station in the national capital where he was handed over to the Special Cell.
In a major security breach on the anniversary of the deadly 2001 Parliament terror attack, two persons on Wednesday jumped into the Lok Sabha chamber from the visitors' gallery, shouted slogans and released yellow smoke from canisters that triggered panic and chaos in the House.

Also Read

Tilak Varma to Gulshan Jha: Top 5 youngsters to watch out in Asia Cup 2023

West Bengal: Death toll in panchayat election violence rises to 15

RJD MP Manoj Jha says DU cancelled his lecture planned for Sept 4

'Amrit Kaal has been named as Kartavya Kaal': PM Modi in inaugural address

Brain behind Parl breach still on run, raids on to catch him, says official

Delhi AQI: Air quality in parts of city improves from 'very poor' to 'poor'

Shreyas Talpade suffers heart attack, undergoes angioplasty in Mumbai

Chennai needs at least 2,000 km more of modern stormwater drains: Official

PM Modi pays tributes to Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel on his death anniversary

Sheena Bora case: CBI lists ex-top cop, 22 others as 'unrelied' witnesses

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Topics : bengal Parliament attacks Parliament

First Published: Dec 15 2023 | 10:24 AM IST

Explore News

Stock Market Live UpdatesStocks to Watch TodayLatest News LiveDelhi Air QualityCBSE Board exam 2024Gold Silver Price Today2001 Parliament attackUPSC CMS Exam 2023MyntraBudget 2024

Companies

Foxconn set to open its first iPhone assembly plant in Bengaluru in AprilVedanta Resources secures debt refinancing worth $1.25 billion: Report

Technology News

Samsung Galaxy Buds 3 Pro to get on-device AI for live translation: ReportWhatsApp rolls out feature to pin messages within one-on-one, group chats

India News

Delhi AQI: Air quality in several parts of Delhi 'very poor' on ThursdayMain conspirator somebody else in Parliament security breach: Report

Economy News

India-US relationship has moved in positive direction, says USISPF chiefHere to enhance partnership between EFTA, India: Norway's trade minister
BROWSE STOCK COMPANIES
TRENDING NOW
TOP SEARCHED COMPANIES
FROM BS WEBSITEHomeCompaniesMarketsOpinionIndia NewsTechnologyPersonal FinanceHome Loan CalculatorLatest NewsEducationPartner ContentSpecialsToday's PaperAuthorPolitics News
ABOUT USAbout UsCode of ConductTerms & ConditionsPrivacy PolicyCookie PolicyDisclaimerInvestor CommunicationList of our GST registration numberCompliance
SUPPORT & CONTACTPartner with UsCareersAdvertise with UsContact UsFeedbackBrowser SupportSitemap
READER CENTREE-PaperMy PagePortfolioRegistrationSubscribeCustom Payment
BS PRODUCTSBS HindiiPhoneBS Apps
EVENTBudgetBudget NewsBudget with BSLok Sabha Election 2024
SPORTSIPLICC World Cup 2023Pro Kabaddi League 2023Pro Kabaddi League Points Table
Copyrights © 2023 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon