Sensex (    %)
                        
Nifty (    %)
                        
Nifty Smallcap (    %)
                        
Nifty Midcap (    %)
                        
Nifty Bank (    %)
                        

Parliament passes Bills to amend SC, ST list in Odisha, Andhra Pradesh

The Parliament also passed the Water (Prevention and Control of Pollution) Amendment Bill, 2024 on Thursday, following its passage in the Lower House

New Parliament Building

ANI
2 min read Last Updated : Feb 09 2024 | 6:58 AM IST

Listen to This Article

Two Bills seeking to modify the list of Scheduled Castes and Scheduled Tribes in Odisha and Andhra Pradesh were passed in Parliament on Thursday.
The Constitution (Scheduled Tribes) Order (Amendment) Bill, 2024 and Constitution (Scheduled Castes and Scheduled Tribes) Orders (Amendment) Bill, 2024' were passed in the Lok Sabha.
Click here to follow our WhatsApp channel
The two Bills were tabled and passed in the Rajya Sabha earlier this week.
The Constitution (Scheduled Tribes) Order (Amendment) Bill, 2024 seeks to amend the Constitution (Scheduled Tribes) Order, 1950 to modify the list of Scheduled Tribes regarding Andhra Pradesh to include Bondo Porja, Khond Porja and Konda Savaras communities in the list of ST.
The other Bill --the Constitution (Scheduled Castes and Scheduled Tribes) Orders (Amendment) Bill, 2024--seeks to amend the Constitution (Scheduled Castes) Order, 1950 and the Constitution (Scheduled Tribes) Order, 1950 to modify the list of Scheduled Castes and Scheduled Tribes in relation to Odisha. Under it, four communities of primitive tribes--Pauri Bhuyan, Chuktia Bhunjia, Bondo and Mankidia will be included in the ST list.
The Parliament also passed the Water (Prevention and Control of Pollution) Amendment Bill, 2024 on Thursday, following its passage in the Lower House.
The Bill had already passed in the Rajya Sabha earlier this week.
Making observations in the Lower House on the Bill, Union Environment Minister Bhupender Yadav said, "This Bill will streamline the appointment of key officials of the State Pollution Control Board. The amendments will ensure ease of doing business with unnecessary penalties being removed."
The Water (Prevention and Control of Pollution) Amendment Bill, 2024 was introduced in the Rajya Sabha on February 5. The Bill seeks to amend the Water (Prevention and Control of Pollution) Act, 1974. The Bill seeks to decriminalise several violations.
The Budget Session was scheduled to conclude on February 9 but has been extended by a day.

Also Read

B'wood actresses visit new Parliament, praise Women's Reservation Bill

Women's Reservation Bill may not be enacted till 2029, even if passed

Delimitation pointless, says Gandhi; Amit Shah urges house to pass Bill

Andhra train accident: 33 trains cancelled, diverted, short-terminated

Andhra Cong charges Rs 25k donation for LS, 10k for Assembly from aspirants

Noida farmers hold protest march, meeting with police yields no outcome

Democracy in India being crippled by 'Union over states' mentality: Vijayan

Shiv Sena (UBT) leader dies after being shot in, investigation on

60 injured, curfew imposed in Uttarakhand's Haldwani after violence

Total value of asset monetisation in national highways hits Rs 1 trn mark

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Topics : Parliament Member of Parliament Odisha government SC ST act SC/ST reservation Andhra Pradesh

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Feb 09 2024 | 6:58 AM IST

Explore News

Stock Market Live UpdatesStocks To Watch TodayRBI MPC Meeting Live UpdatesLatest News LiveGold-Silver Price TodayRBI Repo RateHappy Propose Day 2024ICC Under 19 World Cup Semi Final Live ScorePaytm CrisisBudget 2024
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2024 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon