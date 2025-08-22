Parliament security breach: Intruder jumps wall, caught by security

An intruder on Friday scaled the wall of Parliament and was caught by security personnel, according to news agency ANI.
According to ANI, the man entered Parliament House by climbing a tree and scaling the wall at around 6:30 am. The intruder, after jumping over the wall from the Rail Bhavan side, reached the Garuda Gate of the new Parliament building.
Citing sources, the report added that the man jumped the wall between TKR 2 - North Utility of Parliament gate and got into the Parliament complex. The intruder was caught immediately by the Central Industrial Security Force (CISF) security personnel and questioning is currently underway.
The incident comes a day after the Monsoon session of Parliament concluded. The session, which was held between July 21 and August 21, witnessed the lowest functioning. Business Standard previously reported that Parliament lost two-thirds of its planned time to disruptions.
Past Parliament security breach cases
A similar incident of a Parliament security breach took place in 2024, when a man in his early 20s scaled the Parliament wall and entered the Annexe building. A video of the incident also surfaced, showing the suspect, wearing a pair of shorts and a T-shirt, being held by security personnel. However, nothing incriminating was found on him.
Earlier, in 2023, another security breach occurred in Parliament in December. On the anniversary of the 2001 Parliament terror attack, two men jumped into the Lok Sabha chamber from the public gallery during Zero Hour and released yellow gas from canisters while sloganeering, before being overpowered by some members of Parliament.
Around the same time, two other accused, Amol Shinde and Neelam Azad, allegedly sprayed coloured gas from canisters while shouting, “tanashahi nahi chalegi (dictatorship won’t work)” outside the Parliament premises.
Hearing a case against the 2023 Parliament security breach, the Delhi High Court in July 2025 noted that disrupting Parliament was the best way to create terror in the country.