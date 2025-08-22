Friday, August 22, 2025 | 10:13 AM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Home / India News / India accounts for one-fifth of Russia's oil revenue since Ukraine war

India accounts for one-fifth of Russia's oil revenue since Ukraine war

United States has escalated its criticism of India's continued imports, with President Donald Trump imposing tariffs in a bid to dissuade Russia from pursuing its military campaign in Ukraine

oil trade, Russia, Crude Oil, Vladimir Putin, US sanctions

Western governments have often alleged that India and China are supporting Moscow’s war effort through these purchases (File image)

Boris Pradhan New Delhi
3 min read Last Updated : Aug 22 2025 | 10:09 AM IST

Listen to This Article

India has purchased Russian oil worth ₹13,200 crore since the onset of the Ukraine war in early 2022, representing one-fifth of Moscow’s ₹64,000 crore oil export revenues during this period, The Economic Times reported.
 
According to the Finland-based Centre for Research on Energy and Clean Air (Crea), India’s imports of Russian oil remain below China’s ₹19,300 crore, but are higher than those of the European Union (EU) and Turkiye, which stood at ₹10,500 crore and ₹7,100 crore, respectively.
 
Overall, Russia earned ₹93,100 crore from exports of oil, gas, and coal after the conflict began. China has been Moscow’s largest fossil fuel customer, with imports worth ₹26,800 crore, ahead of the EU at ₹21,300 crore, India at ₹14,800 crore, and Turkiye at ₹11,100 crore.
 
 
US criticism of India
 
The United States (US) has intensified its criticism of India’s continued imports. White House Press Secretary Karoline Leavitt stated that US President Donald Trump imposed tariffs on India to deter Russia from continuing its military campaign in Ukraine. She stated that the sanctions were intended to exert secondary pressure on Moscow.

Also Read

JSW

JSW Sarbloh Motors forms JV with Tomcar USA to make ATVs locally in India

Donald Trump

Chipmaker TSMC 'exempt' from Donald Trump's 100% tariff, says Taiwan

Amazon_Jeff Bezos (Photo: Bloomberg)

Amazon's Jeff Bezos may acquire CNBC to expand media reach, says US tabloid

Shooting, Gun

One killed, three officers injured after shooting in Ohio, says mayor

Donald Trump, Trump

MAGA hats burnt as Trump dismisses Epstein files backlash as 'hoax'

 
White House trade adviser Peter Navarro had said that India acted as a global clearinghouse for Russian oil, converting embargoed crude into high-value exports while providing Moscow with the dollars it needed.
 
EU contributes a quarter of Russia’s fossil fuel revenues
 
Western governments have frequently accused India and China of financing Moscow’s war effort through such purchases. However, Crea’s data suggests that the EU itself accounted for nearly a quarter of Russia’s fossil fuel revenues since February 2022.
 
Crea compiles its estimates using a range of data on Russian export volumes and prices, while applying its assumptions. The research group has also pushed for stricter sanctions and tighter enforcement of the oil price cap to limit Moscow’s income.
 
Despite the rhetoric, Russian oil has not been subject to a blanket ban, keeping it available on global markets and enabling India, China, and others to buy at discounted rates.
 
Trump raises tariffs on Indian exports to 50%
 
On August 6, Trump announced an additional 25 per cent duty on Indian exports due to New Delhi’s ongoing oil trade with Russia. The tariff was later raised to 50 per cent, making it the steepest imposed on any country other than Brazil.
 
India denounced the decision as “unfair, unjustified and unreasonable.” Prime Minister Narendra Modi emphasised that New Delhi would not yield to economic coercion. Executives at Indian refineries have said that they would continue purchasing Russian crude despite the risk of penalties.
 
Russia offers India discounted oil
 
Amid sanctions and rising pressure from Washington, Russia has pledged to maintain oil supplies to India. Deputy trade representative of Russia to India, Evgeniy Griva, stated that, “There will be a 5 per cent discount, subject to negotiation, on Russian crude oil purchases to India.”

More From This Section

ECI, election commission of india, election commission

Bihar SIR: ECI files affidavit in SC, says list of dropped voters published

Rekha Gupta, Delhi CM

CM Rekha Gupta attack: Police detain accused's friend, tracks 10 others

cloudburst, Himachal cloudburst

Monsoon fury wreaks havoc in Himachal; 287 dead, 346 roads blocked

Bomb Threat, Delhi Police

School in Delhi's Dwarka receives bomb threat e-mail, premises evacuated

Mumbai Rains, Rain, Rains

Delhi, Mumbai brace for wet spell as IMD issues nationwide alerts

Topics : USA Crude Oil Price Russia Ukraine

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Aug 22 2025 | 10:09 AM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVE UpdatesStocks to Watch TodayOrgan Donations Myths and FactsG Chokkalingam InterviewGold-Silver Price TodayVedanta Stock OutlookPixel Watch 4 and Buds 2a SpecsShreeji Shipping Global IPOUpcoming Q1 ResultsUpcoming IPO 2025
Business Standard
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon