Business Standard
Home / Companies / News / MPs unhappy with BSNL service; telco promises improvement in 6 months

MPs unhappy with BSNL service; telco promises improvement in 6 months

In their briefing to the Estimates Committee headed by BJP MP Sanjay Jaiswal, officials assured the panel of improved service in the next six months

BSNL

The service received on their mobile phones with BSNL SIMs is often unsatisfactory, they said. | Photo: Wikimedia Commons

Press Trust of India New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Oct 07 2024 | 11:59 PM IST

Listen to This Article

A parliamentary committee on Monday expressed its displeasure at the quality of service and falling subscriber base of the government-owned BSNL, with some MPs citing the example of poor service they receive on their own mobiles to make a point, sources said.

In their briefing to the Estimates Committee headed by BJP MP Sanjay Jaiswal, officials assured the panel of improved service in the next six months, with nearly one lakh mobile towers set to be equipped with 4G service from the existing about 24,000 towers.

Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp

The BSNL, sources said citing the statement of officials representing the company, has relied on the concept of "Aatmanirbhar Bharat" by resorting to indigenous technology. "We were told that the results will be visible in six months," an MP said.

 

Telecom Secretary Neeraj Mittal and Bharat Sanchar Nigam Limited's CMD were among the senior officials who attended the meeting which focussed on the organisation's performance, especially on its 4G and 5G services.

The sources said some MPs noted with concern as to how the market share of once-dominant BSNL has fallen to just around seven per cent, with private operators rising to become the preferred choice of people for mobile connections.

The service received on their mobile phones with BSNL SIMs is often unsatisfactory, they said. All MPs are given BSNL phones.

The officials told the committee that almost 54,000 towers are ready to be installed with 4G technology and more are on the way, expressing confidence that the BSNL will reach the target of 1,00,000 towers in six months. Converting from 4G to 5G is technologically easier.


(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Also Read

telecom

Telecoms may be holding off on 5G expansion to strengthen 4G: Here's why

BSNL

BSNL's market share gain from lower tariffs unlikely to impact Airtel, Jio

BSNL

BSNL adds 2.9 mn users after telecom rivals hiked tariffs in July

telecom, Service provider, Airtel, Jio

Jio, Airtel, Vi see customer loss post tariff hike, BSNL July's only gainer

spam calls trai spam fraud

Indian telcos to join forces to tackle rising spam calls & messages menace

Topics : BSNL Parliament BSNL expansion

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Oct 07 2024 | 11:59 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVEStocks to Watch TodayGold-Silver Price TodayStock Market TodayWorld Smile Day 2024ChatGPT CanvasLatest News LIVEOvarian Cancer VaccineIPO NewsBusiness Standard at 50
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2024 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon