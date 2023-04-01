close

Unsubscribe to continue

This is a subscriber only feature Subscribe Now to get daily updates on WhatsApp

Pawar favours SC-appointed panel over JPC for probe into Adani issue

NCP chief Sharad Pawar put his weight behind the Supreme Court constituted 6-member committee, appointed by the Chief Justice of India to probe the alleged stock manipulation issue by the Adani Group

IANS Nagpur
NCP chief Sharad Pawar

2 min read Last Updated : Apr 01 2023 | 11:16 PM IST
Follow Us

Listen to This Article

Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) chief Sharad Pawar on Saturday put his weight behind the Supreme Court constituted 6-member committee, appointed by the Chief Justice of India to probe the alleged stock manipulation issue by the Adani Group, saying it would be more effective than the Joint Parliamentary Committee, (JPC) demanded by the Congress-led Opposition.

Justifying his stand, Pawar said: "It is a common sense that the JPC will have more members from the ruling party (BJP) since it has an overwhelming majority in Parliament. Hence, in terms of effect, the JPC would not be a balanced panel as against the Supreme Court appointed committee which has independent experts."

On the controversy around Veer Savarkar, he said "at this juncture, it is not a national issue".

"Moreover, late Savarkar was more science-oriented with progressive thoughts. He built a temple in which he appointed a Dalit as a priest in Ratnagiri," he said, adding Savarkar also had a scientific stance on the cow slaughter issue.

Refusing to comment on clashes that took place at Sambhajinagar (Aurangabad) in Maharashtra on the occasion of Ram Navami, he said "it would not be proper to debate on the matter, and now, the priority should be to establish normalcy there".

Asked about the possibility of simultaneous elections to the Lok Sabha along with the Maharashtra Assembly in 2024, the former Union Minister said "there was no basis for such speculations".

Also Read

If nothing to hide, why govt running from JPC probe into Adani issue: Cong

Any committee other than JPC will be exercise in 'exoneration': Congress

NCP president Sharad Pawar admitted to hospital after feeling uneasy

Adani Group stocks sink up to 20%; CLSA sees limited risk to banks

Adani vs Hindenburg: Opposition seeks JPC or SC-monitored probe

700 injured while performing with swords, sticks on Ram Navami in Hazaribag

Freebies worth Rs 9.59 cr seized since MCC came into effect in Karnataka

India, Denmark exchange views on G20 presidency, India-EU FTA, Ukraine

Community involvement in tourism sector important for its growth: Shringla

India records historic growth in coal output at 982 MT in FY23: Joshi

On the Opposition unity, he said that all non-BJP parties held a meeting recently and are likely to meet soon to speed up a joint alliance against the ruling BJP for the next general elections.

Pawar said another meeting is being convened within the next 10 to 12 days as per the convenience of other political parties to chalk out a strategy for the 2024 elections.

--IANS

joseph/pgh

Topics : NCP | Adani Power

First Published: Apr 01 2023 | 9:20 PM IST

Latest News

View More

Premium

Pakistan professionals struggle with higher costs as economy teeters

Image
5 min read
Premium

Amazon, others revamp 'free' shipping as costs soar, says report

Image
1 min read

Won't accept differential standards of security: EAM Dr S Jaishankar

Image
3 min read
Premium

Deutsche Bank, UBS hit as bank fears spark stress signals in markets

Image
3 min read

India aspires to take technical textiles market to $40 bn in 4-5 yrs: Goyal

Image
2 min read

Most Popular

View More

Mallya bought properties in England, France while airline in crisis: CBI

Image
3 min read

Services hit as doctors go on strike against Right to Health Bill in Raj

Image
2 min read

Telecom operator Bharti Airtel launches its 5G services in Kolkata

Image
1 min read
Premium

Women, villages and the less affluent drive internet growth in rural India

Image
4 min read

Network Planning Group under PM Gati Shakti prog approves 6 infra projects

Image
1 min read
Business Standard
FROM BS WEBSITEHomeCompaniesMarketsOpinionPoliticsTechnologySpecialsPersonal FinanceLatest NewsToday's PaperEventsAuthorEducationIncome Tax Calculator
ABOUT USAbout UsCode of ConductTerms & ConditionsPrivacy PolicyCookie PolicyDisclaimerInvestor CommunicationComplianceList of our GST registration number
SUPPORT & CONTACTPartner with UsCareersAdvertise with UsContact UsFeedbackBrowser SupportSitemap
READER CENTREAssistanceE-PaperManage My AccountMy PagePortfolioRegistrationSubscribeCustom PaymentDelete My Account
BS PRODUCTSBS HindiBS MotoringBS BooksB2B ConnectiPhoneiPadandroidMobile Browser
EVENTBudgetBudget with BSAssembly Elections 2023My Budget
SPORTSIPL 2023Cricket News
Copyrights © 2023 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
Facebook IconTwitter IconLinkedIN IconYouTube IconTelegram IconRSS Icon