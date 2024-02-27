Sensex (    %)
                        
Pension scheme for detainees under MISA to be restored in Chhattisgarh: CM

Speaking in the state assembly on Monday, Sai said the 'Samman Nidhi' (pension) for MISA detainees will be restarted

Press Trust of India Raipur
2 min read Last Updated : Feb 27 2024 | 9:40 AM IST

Chhattisgarh Chief Minister Vishnu Deo Sai has said the pension for those who were detained under the Maintenance of Internal Security Act (MISA) during Emergency between 1975 and 1977 will be restored in the state.
The pension scheme for detainees under MISA during Emergency, which was started in the state during the BJP rule in 2008, was withheld by the previous Congress government in 2019.
MISA detainees (Lokantra Senani) were given pension ranging from Rs 10,000 to Rs 25,000 in three different categories.
Speaking in the state assembly on Monday, Sai said the 'Samman Nidhi' (pension) for MISA detainees will be restarted.
Replying to a discussion in the assembly on demands for grant of Rs 8421.82 crore for his departments, he said 1,000 village panchayats will get WiFi facility in the first phase of PM-WANI scheme.
The government has decided to equip public transport vehicles with location tracking devices and emergency buttons under the Nirbhaya framework for women's safety, he added.
After the discussion, demands of grants for 13 departments, including general administration, commercial taxes (excise), energy, mineral resources and electronics and information technology, were passed in the House.
Sai said several key guarantees (poll promises) given by Prime Minister Narendra Modi have been fulfilled by his government in just three months since coming to power.
"Farmers have received minimum support prices (MSPs) on paddy and soon the difference amount will be disbursed to them," he said.
The BJP had promised to procure paddy at Rs 3,100 per quintal. The MSP for common grade paddy is Rs 2,183 per quintal and Rs 2,203 for grade A paddy.
To further strengthen the state's Anti-Corruption Bureau, its regional office will be established in Durg division, Sai said.
The CM further said a provision of Rs 3,500 crore has been made for providing free electricity to farmers in the budget for 2024-25.
"A provision of Rs 1,274 crore has been made to provide exemption in electricity bills to domestic electricity consumers, while Rs 539.60 crore has been earmarked for subsidy to BPL consumers," he said.

"For maintaining transparency, the system of issuing online e-transit passes for mineral transportation has been restored. Mineral revenue of Rs 13,000 crore is expected to be received by the end of the ongoing financial year," Sai added.

First Published: Feb 27 2024 | 9:40 AM IST

