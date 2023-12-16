Sensex (    %)
                        
Nifty (    %)
                        
Nifty Smallcap (    %)
                        
Nifty Midcap (    %)
                        
Nifty Bank (    %)
                        

Never thought I would get this post: New Chhattisgarh CM Vishnu Deo Sai

Vishnu Deo Sai's name was announced as the Chief Minister of Chhattisgarh on Sunday afternoon after a key meeting of the BJP's newly-elected 54 MLAs in the state was held in Raipur

Vishnu Deo Sai

Vishnu Deo Sai is a prominent figure in the BJP and has held various positions, including being the former state chief and former union minister

ANI
3 min read Last Updated : Dec 16 2023 | 5:04 PM IST

Listen to This Article

Newly elected Chhattisgarh Chief Minister Vishnu Deo Sai on Saturday expressed astonishment at becoming the chief minister of Chhattisgarh saying that he is a farmer's son, got responsibilities at a young age and had never thought he would get this post.
"I am a farmer's son and got responsibilities at a young age. I never thought that I would reach this post. I was elected legislator two consecutive times and remained MP four times. I also worked as MoS under PM Modi's guidance. I am grateful to the party that a huge responsibility has been given to me," Vishnu Deo Sai told ANI in an exclusive interview.
Click here to follow our WhatsApp channel
Sai said, "I believe that, under the guidance of the senior leaders of the party, I will be able to fulfil the responsibility of this post."
"The party surely rewards those workers or members who do their work with full dedication. This is only possible in the BJP. Other parties follow dynastic politics but the BJP is democratic," Vishnu Deo Sai added.
Further, the CM said the BJP, known for its staunch opposition to naxalism, lost its grip on the state when the Congress party came into power. This change in power dynamics led to a sense of security among the Naxals, who believed they now had a government in power that was sympathetic to their cause. However, the return of the BJP to power has instilled fear among the Naxals, who anticipate stringent actions against them.
"BJP has always fought against Naxalism, but when the Congress came into power in the state, everything changed... Naxals said, now our government is in power but the moment the BJP again came to power, now they are afraid that action will be taken against them," Vishnu Deo Sai added.
Sai took the oath of office and secrecy as the chief minister of Chhattisgarh in the presence of Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Wednesday.
Vishnu Deo Sai's name was announced as the Chief Minister of Chhattisgarh on Sunday afternoon after a key meeting of the BJP's newly-elected 54 MLAs in the state was held in Raipur. He won the Kunkuri Assembly seat with a total of 87,604 votes.

Also Read

Meet Vishnu Deo Sai, the newly elected chief minister of Chhattisgarh

Former Union Minister Vishnu Deo Sai to be new CM of Chhattisgarh

Chhattisgarh Assembly polls: BJP releases final list with four candidates

Baghel congratulates Vishnu Deo Sai on being elected as new Chhattisgarh CM

Chhattisgarh's next CM Vishnu Deo Sai reaches Raj Bhavan to meet Governor

BJP's tribal face Vishnu Deo Sai takes oath as Chhattisgarh chief minister

Swearing-in of new Chhattisgarh CM on Dec 13 in Raipur; PM Modi to attend

Meet Vishnu Deo Sai, the newly elected chief minister of Chhattisgarh

BJP's tribal face Vishnu Deo Sai to be new Chhattisgarh chief minister

Baghel congratulates Vishnu Deo Sai on being elected as new Chhattisgarh CM

Sai is a prominent figure in the BJP and has held various positions, including being the former state chief and former union minister. Sai hails from the influential Sahu (Teli) community, which has a sizable presence in the Durg, Raipur and Bilaspur divisions. He served as the state president of the party for Chhattisgarh from 2020 until 2022. He was the Union Minister of State for Mines and Steel in the first PM Modi cabinet.
He is highly regarded among tribal voters. The new chief minister started his political career as a village sarpanch. In 1989, he was elected as a 'panch' of Bagia village panchayat and the next year, he became the sarpanch unopposed.
Meanwhile, from a village sarpanch, Sai rose to the rank of Union Minister of State for Steel in the first Cabinet of PM Modi. In 1998, he was defeated in the assembly polls from the Pathalgaon seat. Vishnu Deo won four consecutive Lok Sabha elections from the Raigarh constituency from 1999 to 2014. He was not given a ticket in the 2019 Lok Sabha election.
Of the 90 assembly constituencies in Chhattisgarh, the BJP bagged 54 while the Congress won 35.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Topics : Vishnu Deo Sai Chhattisgarh polls Chhattisgarh Assembly Chhattisgarh government

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Dec 16 2023 | 5:04 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market Live UpdatesStocks to Watch TodayLatest News LiveDelhi Air QualityCBSE Board exam 2024Gold Silver Price TodayHero MotoCorp | Ather EnergyUPSC CMS Exam 2023Shreyas Talpade Heart AttackBudget 2024
BROWSE STOCK COMPANIES
TRENDING NOW
TOP SEARCHED COMPANIES
FROM BS WEBSITEHomeCompaniesMarketsOpinionIndia NewsTechnologyPersonal FinanceHome Loan CalculatorLatest NewsEducationPartner ContentSpecialsToday's PaperAuthorPolitics News
ABOUT USAbout UsCode of ConductTerms & ConditionsPrivacy PolicyCookie PolicyDisclaimerInvestor CommunicationList of our GST registration numberCompliance
SUPPORT & CONTACTPartner with UsCareersAdvertise with UsContact UsFeedbackBrowser SupportSitemap
READER CENTREE-PaperMy PagePortfolioRegistrationSubscribeCustom Payment
BS PRODUCTSBS HindiiPhoneBS Apps
EVENTBudgetBudget NewsBudget with BSLok Sabha Election 2024
SPORTSIPLICC World Cup 2023Pro Kabaddi League 2023Pro Kabaddi League Points Table
Copyrights © 2023 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon