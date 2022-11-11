Microsoft enables Apple iCloud Photos integration in Windows 11 Photos app

has rolled out a new feature that allows direct integration of iCloud Photos into the Photos app on Windows 11, and will be available via a Store update.

The company said it expects the feature to be available to Windows 11 users by the end of the month.

"We know that many Windows customers have photo and video collections on their iPhones that they would like to be able to view on their PC. This iCloud Photos integration will make it easier for those with an iPhone to have direct access to all their cherished memories in one organised place and is another step in our continued efforts to make experiences on Windows 11 seamless," said in a blogpost.

The new update in the Photos app on Windows 11 will make the organisation of users' photo collection easy, no matter where their photos and videos came from, i.e. via phone, camera, and cloud storage.

To bring iCloud Photos into the Photos app, users need to make sure their Photos app is updated, and then they can install the iCloud for Windows app from the Microsoft Store.

Further, users can sign in and choose to sync their photos, and then all their iCloud Photos content will appear automatically in their Photos app, according to the blogpost.

