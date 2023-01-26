JUST IN
Global app downloads on Apple Store, Google Play reach 35.5 bn in Q4 2022

Mobile app adoption has levelled off, with global app downloads on Apple App Store and Google Play waning 0.1 per cent year-over-year to reach 35.5 billion in Q4 2022, according to a new report

Topics
Google Play Store | App Store | Mobile apps

IANS  |  New Delhi 

Apple App Store
Apple App Store

Mobile app adoption has levelled off, with global app downloads on Apple App Store and Google Play waning 0.1 per cent year-over-year to reach 35.5 billion in Q4 2022, according to a new report.

Social media apps remain fiercely competitive, according to Sensor Tower.

Instagram held its position in the top three apps for the past seven quarters since Q2 2021, maintaining its rank as the number one app worldwide in Q4 2022.

TikTok and Facebook followed as the No. 2 and 3 apps worldwide, respectively.

While top mobile games saw overall global downloads decline quarter-over-quarter, events such as the World Cup may have helped spike downloads of football games.

FIFA Mobile and Soccer Super Star grew 137 per cent and 112 per cent Q/Q, respectively, in the fourth quarter.

Stumble Guys by Kitka Games was a standout mobile app, dominating download growth in 2022. The game was the fastest growing app of 2022 by downloads.

"It ranked No. 1 in Latin America and Europe, reaching more than 50 million downloads and 36 million downloads, respectively, in those regions in 2022," said the report.

Meanwhile, a recent data.ai annual report also found that consumer spending on apps dropped 2 per cent to $167 billion in 2022, meaning the interest in the app ecosystem is on the wane.

First Published: Thu, January 26 2023. 12:42 IST

