Lok Sabha pays tributes to victims of 2001 terror attack on Parliament
No one can capture one inch of land until Modi govt in power: Amit Shah

No one can capture one inch of land till the Narendra Modi government is in power, Union Home Minister Amit Shah said as the opposition sought a discussion on clashes between Indian and Chinese forces

Amit Shah | Narendra Modi | BJP

Press Trust of India  |  New Delhi 

No one can capture one inch of land till the Narendra Modi government is in power, Union Home Minister Amit Shah said on Tuesday as the opposition demanded a discussion on clashes between Indian and Chinese forces along the LAC in Arunachal Pradesh.

Addressing reporters outside Parliament House, Shah also said the Congress had raised the border issue in Parliament to avoid questions on the Rajiv Gandhi Foundation's FCRA [Foreign Contribution (Regulation) Act] cancellation.

The Rajiv Gandhi Foundation (RGF), he alleged, had got Rs 1.35 crore from the Chinese Embassy. Its registration was cancelled as this was not according to FCRA rules, he said.

"India's permanent seat in the UN Security Council was sacrificed because of Nehru's love for China," Shah said.

He applauded Indian soldiers for their valour. "I want to say it clearly... till the time the BJP government led by Prime Minister Modi is in power, no one can capture an inch of our land," Shah said.

First Published: Tue, December 13 2022. 13:11 IST

