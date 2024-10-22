Business Standard
Rajasthan to hold agriculture pre-summit on Oct 24 to boost investments

Under the scheme, insurance of animals would be necessary and the borrower will have to get life insurance equivalent to the loan amount

Anil Sharma Jaipur
2 min read Last Updated : Oct 22 2024 | 5:39 PM IST

Rajasthan will organise an agriculture pre-summit on October 24 as part of Rising Rajasthan in a bid to attract investments in the agri and food processing sector that contributes nearly 27 per cent to the state’s gross domestic product.

The Bhajan Lal Sharma-led government recently introduced a new ‘Rajasthan Sahkari Gopal Credit Card Yojana’ to provide financial assistance to families of farmers, an agriculture department official said.

The scheme is on the lines of the Kisan Credit Card and aims to provide interest-free short-term loans of up to Rs 1 lakh for construction of shed, purchasing fodder, and equipment for support in dairy-related activities, the official said.
 

The approved loan amount would be recovered through 12 equal monthly instalments.

Under the scheme, insurance of animals would be necessary and the borrower will have to get life insurance equivalent to the loan amount.

The state government had also announced a Knowledge Enhancement Programme in this year's Budget. In the first phase, 100 progressive young farmers from Rajasthan will be sent abroad for training. 

“The horticulture department has selected 75 farmers from across the state for this training. The remaining 25 farmers will be selected soon by the state government,” the official said.

Of the 100 farmers, 80 are associated with agriculture and 20 will be from dairy and animal husbandry. Four groups will be formed and the farmers will stay in different countries like the Netherlands, Switzerland, and Israel for 5 to 7 days and learn about the innovations in the fields of agriculture and animal husbandry.

“But due to the ongoing West Asia conflict, Israel would be difficult, so the scheme might be delayed or the state government will select another country soon,” the official said.

These farmers will be trained in new techniques in agriculture and animal husbandry. By taking training, farmers will also inspire other farmers of Rajasthan for innovations and will share with them information about the technological advancement in the agricultural sector.

First Published: Oct 22 2024 | 5:39 PM IST

