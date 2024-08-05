Business Standard
PIL filed in Madras High Court to regulate functioning of You Tube

According to the petitioner, media trials were effectively carried out on YouTube to hamper the investigation and decisions when the matter was sub-judice

Petitioner submitted it was the need of the hour to regulate and restrict You Tube platform to conform to the law of our country by evolving a mechanism to control at its inception | Image: Wikimedia Commons

Press Trust of India Chennai
2 min read Last Updated : Aug 05 2024 | 10:48 PM IST

The Madras High Court on Monday ordered notice to the Centre and Tamil Nadu government on a petition, which sought to regulate and restrict the functioning of You Tube so as to bring it in conformity to Indian laws, social and religious restrictions, notwithstanding the right conferred under the fundamental right.
A division bench comprising Acting Chief Justice D Krishnakumar and Justice P B Balaji posted after four weeks, further hearing of a PIL filed by advocate V Parthiban.
According to the petitioner, media trials were effectively carried out on YouTube to hamper the investigation and decisions when the matter was sub-judice. Even such media trials, freely posted and commented on the social media site escape the eyes of law from contempt as You Tube disowns responsibility for any content posted by YouTubers, though it was also a beneficiary of any post, apart from those updating such content, he added.
Several innocent people were getting affected. They were being judged by common people who post abusive comments and troll the person.
Petitioner submitted it was the need of the hour to regulate and restrict You Tube platform to conform to the law of our country by evolving a mechanism to control at its inception.

First Published: Aug 05 2024 | 10:48 PM IST

