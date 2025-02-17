Monday, February 17, 2025 | 11:55 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Home / India News / Pipeline burst floods houses in Rajasthan's Jaisalmer; repair underway

Pipeline burst floods houses in Rajasthan's Jaisalmer; repair underway

Ramdevra police station in-charge Shankar Lal said that 25 houses on the western and northern sides of the culvert were inundated with 2-3 feet of water

Image

Press Trust of India Jaipur
1 min read Last Updated : Feb 17 2025 | 11:52 PM IST

Listen to This Article

Several houses in low-lying areas were flooded after a 60-inch water supply pipeline of the Pokaran-Phalsund-Sivana drinking water scheme burst in Rajasthan's Jaisalmer district on Monday, officials said.

There were no casualties in the incident, a police officer said.

Superintending Engineer of Jaisalmer Rajesh Agarwal said the leak occurred in the afternoon in the main pipeline supplying drinking water from the Indira Gandhi Canal Project to 550 villages and four cities -- Pokaran, Balotra, Sivana, and Nachana.

Due to high pressure, water gushed into nearby houses. The leakage has been controlled, and the accumulated water is being cleared for inspection, he said.

 

Teams from the Water Supply Department have reached the site, and repair work is underway. The pipeline is expected to be fixed within 24 to 48 hours, he added.

Ramdevra police station in-charge Shankar Lal said that 25 houses on the western and northern sides of the culvert were inundated with 2-3 feet of water.

Senior officials from the Public Health Engineering Department (PHED) have assessed the damage, and measures have been taken to divert the water flow into a drain, he said.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

More From This Section

Maha Kumbh Mela, Maha Kumbh, MahaKumbh, Prayagraj

'No river discharge at Maha Kumbh, toilet wastewater treated daily'

Gyanesh Kumar

Gyanesh Kumar becomes first CEC appointed under new rule: Law ministry

PremiumStampede, New Delhi stampede

Datanomics: Recent stampedes highlight need for better crowd management

PremiumHEALTHCARE, HOSPITAL

Top private hospitals plan capacity expansion with focus on oncology

Union Minister for Information Technology Ashwini Vaishnaw

Vaishnaw rules out conspiracy behind New Delhi Railway Station stampede

Topics : rajasthan Floods Pipeline

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Feb 17 2025 | 11:52 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVEStocks to Watch TodayMarket TodayVivo V50 Launch in IndiaLatest News LIVEGold Silver Price TodayHexaware Technologies IPO AllotmentClass 12 Physical Education paper analysis 2025US visa interview waiverStock Market Crash Today
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon