Home / India News / 'No river discharge at Maha Kumbh, toilet wastewater treated daily'

'No river discharge at Maha Kumbh, toilet wastewater treated daily'

A QR code-based monitoring system ensures real-time maintenance, while jet spray cleaning technology and eco-friendly chemical solutions help maintain hygiene and odour-free sanitation facilities

Maha Kumbh Mela, Maha Kumbh, MahaKumbh, Prayagraj

Prayagraj: An aerial view of the Sangam area showing thousands of devotees gathering for the holy dip at Sangam during the ongoing Maha Kumbh Mela 2025, in Prayagraj, Thursday, Feb. 13, 2025. (Photo: PTI)

Press Trust of India Mahakumbhnagar
2 min read Last Updated : Feb 17 2025 | 11:48 PM IST

Listen to This Article

The Maha Kumbh management authorities on Monday said that they are treating wastewater from over 1.5 lakh toilets daily, ensuring zero discharge into the river.

The waste management program at Maha Kumbh, which draws millions of visitors daily, is also serving as a model for large-scale events globally, the Uttar Pradesh government said in a statement.

Special Executive Officer of Maha Kumbh Mela, Akanksha Rana, said, "The vision of a clean Maha Kumbh, inspired by PM Narendra Modi and CM Yogi Adityanath, is setting new milestones each day. Despite the massive influx of over 52 crore pilgrims, the vision of a garbage-free, plastic-free, and clean Kumbh has been successfully realized. Mahakumbh 2025 is now a model for future large-scale religious gatherings."  She further highlighted that over 1.5 lakh toilets, including soak-pits, FRP, and mobile units, have been set up across the mela area.

 

A QR code-based monitoring system ensures real-time maintenance, while jet spray cleaning technology and eco-friendly chemical solutions help maintain hygiene and odour-free sanitation facilities.

To manage the daily waste generated, the authorities have established a robust waste management system, processing 650 metric tonnes (MT) of waste every day at the Baswar plant, she said.

For efficient garbage collection, 120 hopper tipper trucks and 40 compactors have been deployed, while 94 suction machines have been installed for liquid waste management. Additionally, 25,000 dustbins have been placed across the mela grounds to ensure cleanliness, she said.

To further enhance waste disposal efficiency, 37 lakh garbage liner bags have been utilized throughout the event, she added.

The officer also highlighted that for the first time, the Mela Authority has introduced 350 suction machines and 1.5-litre toilets and urinals, ensuring zero discharge into the river.

"In a major step towards river conservation, three temporary and three permanent sewage treatment plants have been constructed to prevent pollution," Rana said.

While the installation of toilets was completed ahead of the Maha Kumbh, they are being monitored and maintained daily throughout the event to ensure hygiene and efficiency, she said.

"Post-Maha Kumbh, the safe disposal of waste and site restoration will be carried out with utmost vigilance, maintaining the highest standards of environmental sustainability," she added.

Topics : Maha Kumbh Mela Prayagraj Polluted rivers

First Published: Feb 17 2025 | 11:48 PM IST

