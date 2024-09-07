Business Standard
Home / India News / Govt making efforts to recognise teachers using innovative methods: PM Modi

Govt making efforts to recognise teachers using innovative methods: PM Modi

In an interaction with teachers who were conferred National Teachers' Awards, he said they could prepare young students for 'Viksit Bharat'

Union Budget, Budget 2024, PM Modi

PM Modi also highlighted the impact of the NEP.

Press Trust of India New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Sep 07 2024 | 12:56 PM IST

Listen to This Article

Prime Minister Narendra Modi has said efforts were being made to recognise bright teachers practising innovative methods as he took an apparent swipe at past governments, saying he would not talk about what used to happen earlier.
In an interaction with teachers who were conferred National Teachers' Awards, he said they could prepare young students for 'Viksit Bharat'.
Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp
The interaction took place on Friday while its video was shared on Saturday.
Modi suggested that the teachers could involve the students in selecting the top 100 tourist destinations in the country by encouraging them to learn about different places they might visit as part of education tours.
 
The teachers awarded were selected after a long process as their efforts can be useful in the new National Education Policy (NEP), Modi said while noting that there would be many others doing excellent work.
He told the teachers to take their students to nearby universities and watch sporting events as the experience could fire up their dreams.

More From This Section

Train derailed, Jharkhand train derailed

Latest LIVE: Two coaches of Indore-Jabalpur Express derail in MP; no casualty

Arunachal CM Pema Khandu

Arunachal govt serves notices on employees, gaon burahs for protest

Bus accident, Kannauj bus accident, Expressway Bus Accident

Hathras accident: Death toll rises to 17 as two kids succumb to injuries

Manipur

COCOMI declares indefinite emergency in Manipur after Kuki militant attack

Accident, road accident

Four from Rajasthan killed, six injured as SUV crashes into truck in MP

As many as 82 teachers from around the country were selected for the award. They included 50 teachers by the Department of School Education & Literacy, 16 by the Department of Higher Education and 16 by the Union Ministry of Skill Development and Entrepreneurship, an official statement said.
Modi suggested that the awardee teachers connect with each other on social media and share their best practices so that everyone could learn, adapt and benefit.
He highlighted the impact of the NEP and spoke about the significance of attaining education in the mother tongue.
The prime minister suggested that the teachers teach local folklore to their students in different languages so that they learn multiple languages and also get exposure to India's vibrant culture.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Also Read

Droupadi Murmu, Murmu, President

Respect women not just in 'words' but also in 'practice': President Murmu

Droupadi Murmu

President Droupadi Murmu confers National Awards on teachers in Delhi

Teachers day, India

Happy Teachers' Day 2024: 50 best wishes, messages and quotes to share

Teachers’ Day 2024

Teachers' Day 2024: Perfect gifts to express gratitude to your teachers

schools, education, students, teachers, professors, college

Happy Teachers' Day 2024: Significance, celebration and more about Sept 5

Topics : Narendra Modi Teachers Teacher's day

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Sep 07 2024 | 12:56 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVEStocks to Watch TodayLatest News LIVEGold-Silver Price TodayShree Tirupati Balajee IPODead Butt SyndromeOnam 2024 WishesEdtech FundingRahul Gandhi's US VisitBusiness Standard at 50
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2024 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon