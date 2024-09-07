BJP only party where ordinary person can also become PM, says JP Nadda

Business Standard
Earlier in the day, Nadda visited Takhat Sri Harimandir Ji Patna Sahib amid tight security. Nadda, wearing a Sikh turban, bowed before the Darbar Sahib

Speaking at BJP's online membership drive function here, Nadda said in BJP everybody has equal rights and opportunity.

Press Trust of India Patna
3 min read Last Updated : Sep 07 2024 | 3:43 PM IST

BJP president J P Nadda on Saturday took a jibe at the opposition saying all other parties are restricted to dynasty politics, while in sharp contrast, BJP is the only party in which people coming from ordinary families can also become the prime minister of the country.
Speaking at BJP's online membership drive function here, Nadda said in BJP everybody has equal rights and opportunity.
"All other political parties are restricted to just dynasty politics.or some parties represent certain communityBJP is the only party in which people coming from ordinary families also become the prime minister of the country like Narendra Modi Ji," he said.
 
"In our partyeverybody has equal rights and opportunity. In other parties, you can become president only if you belong to a particular family, particular caste etc. But, BJP is the party that represents the entire society", said Nadda.
Speaking on the party's ongoing membership drive, recently launched by PM Modi, Nadda said BJP is the only party in which the prime minister, national president, state president, mandal president, district president, booth president... all have to renew their membership every six years. This is not possible in any other party because all other parties are either parties of a particular caste or a particular community or a family.
"BJP is the party of people belonging to all sections of the society. We are the party of villagers, poor, farmers, dalit, tribals, youth, weaker and socially marginalised sections of the society. Under the Pradhan Mantri Awas Yojana, around four crore houses have been built for the poor so far, out of which about 1.77 crore houses have been distributed among our Dalit and tribal brothers. Similarly, our Dalit brothers are getting the maximum benefits from government development schemes," Nadda also the Union Health minister said.

Earlier in the day, Nadda visited Takhat Sri Harimandir Ji Patna Sahib amid tight security. Nadda, wearing a Sikh turban, bowed before the Darbar Sahib. He had arrived here on Friday on a two-day visit to inaugurate and lay the foundation of several health projects in the state.
After visiting Takhat Sri Harimandir Ji Patna Sahib, Nadda in a post on X wrote, "Today I got the privilege of paying obeisance and receiving blessings at Takhat Sri Harimandir Ji Patna Sahib. Coming to this divine place always gives me immense energy and inspiration to serve the people. On this occasion, I prayed to Waheguru Ji for the happiness, prosperity and health of all the countrymen.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

First Published: Sep 07 2024 | 3:43 PM IST

