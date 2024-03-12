Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Bank (    %)
                             

PM inaugurates, lays foundation stone of Rs 85,000 cr railway projects

The PM launched the projects from Sabarmati area of Ahmedabad in Gujarat after visiting the Dedicated Freight Corridor's (DFC) Operation Control Centre here

Prime Minister Narendra Modi

Prime Minister Narendra Modi virtually attends the 'Viksit Bharat, Viksit Chhattisgarh' programme, on Saturday, Feb. 24, 2024. (PTI Photo)

Press Trust of India Ahmedabad
2 min read Last Updated : Mar 12 2024 | 10:17 AM IST

Listen to This Article

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday inaugurated and laid the foundation stone of Rs 85,000 crore railway projects, including the launch of 10 new Vande Bharat trains.
The PM launched the projects from Sabarmati area of Ahmedabad in Gujarat after visiting the Dedicated Freight Corridor's (DFC) Operation Control Centre here.
Click here to follow our WhatsApp channel
He laid the foundation stone of railway workshops, loco sheds, pit lines/ coaching depots, Phaltan-Baramati new line; electric traction system upgradation work and dedicated to the nation two new sections of the Dedicated Freight Corridor between New Khurja to Sahnewal (401 Rkm) section of the eastern DFC and New Makarpura to New Gholvad section (244 Rkm) of the western DFC; western DFC's Operation Control Centre (OCC), Ahmedabad.
The PM flagged off 10 new Vande Bharat trains between Ahmedabad-Mumbai Central, Secunderabad-Visakhapatnam, Mysuru-Dr MGR Central (Chennai), Patna- Lucknow, New Jalpaiguri-Patna, Puri-Visakhapatnam, Lucknow-Dehradun, Kalaburagi-Sir M Visvesvaraya Terminal Bengaluru, Ranchi-Varanasi and Khajuraho- Delhi (Nizamuddin).
He also flagged off the extension of four Vande Bharat trains.
The Ahmedabad-Jamnagar Vande Bharat train is being extended till Dwarka, Ajmer-Delhi Sarai Rohilla Vande Bharat till Chandigarh, Gorakhpur-Lucknow Vande Bharat till Prayagraj and Thiruvananthapuram-Kasargod Vande Bharat till Mangaluru,

The PM also flagged off two new passenger trains between Asansol and Hatia & Tirupati and Kollam stations.
Modi also flagged off freight trains on the DFC from various locations - New Khurja Junction, Sahnewal, New Rewari, New Kishangarh, New Gholvad, and New Makarpura.
He dedicated 50 Pradhan Mantri Bhartiya Janaushadhi Kendras at various railway stations. These centres will offer affordable and quality generic medicines to the people.
The PM also dedicated to the nation 51 Gati Shakti Multi-Modal Cargo Terminals, which will promote seamless movement of goods between different modes of transportation.

Also Read

Varanasi-Delhi Vande Bharat Express: Check features, schedule and more

Nine new Vande Bharat trains to be launched soon; check the routes here

Gujarat to get two semi-high-speed Vande Bharat trains, trial to begin soon

Full trial run for Odisha's second Vande Bharat Express underway

PKL 2023: Patna Pirates full list of players, price and live stream details

Money laundering case: ED raids J'hand Cong MLA Amba Prasad, linked persons

PM Modi to visit Ahmedabad, flag off 10 new Vande Bharat trains today

LIVE: CAA ahead of LS polls means attack on democracy, says Sharad Pawar

Coastal road to save $100 mn a yr in carbon emissions: Mumbai civic chief

JNU issues advisory, appeals to students to maintain peace on campus

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Topics : Narendra Modi BJP India's infrastructure Railways Indian Railways Rail Ministry Vande Bharat Express

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Mar 12 2024 | 10:17 AM IST

Explore News

Stock Market Live UpdatesStocks To Watch TodayLatest News LiveNarendra Modi | Dwarka ExpresswayOppenheimer Wins Best Picture AwardNiftyGold Price TodayChristopher NolanIPL 2024 ScheduleBudget 2024
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2024 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon