PM Modi addresses Rozgar Mela, distributes 71,000 appointment letters



PM Modi during his address, recalled recent Rozgar Mela, which was conducted in Gujarat, and the upcoming Mela to be held in Assam. These Rozgar Melas highlight the government’s commitment to the youth, he added.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday addressed the National Rozgar Mela via video conferencing, where he distributed 71,000 appointment letters to new recruits, who have been inducted in various government departments and organisations, PM office said in a press release.



Recalling the difficulties faced in the recruitment process, the Prime Minister said that the Staff Selection Board (SSB) earlier took nearly 15-18 months to onboard the new recruits, whereas today it takes only 6-8 months.

He mentioned that in the last nine years, the government has spent about Rs 34 trillion on capital expenditure and on basic facilities and said that the central government has prioritized the recruitment process by making it faster, and more transparent.



During his address, PM Modi also added that in the last nine years, policies were made keeping in mind the employment possibilities and every policy of the Government is creating new opportunities for the youth.

He also underlined that the tiring process of recruitment which existed earlier starting from acquiring the application form to submitting it via post has now been simplified by making it online where a provision for self-attestation of documents has also been introduced.

