PM Modi to hand over job-offer letters to 71,000 freshers in Rozgar Mela

Prime Minister will hand over appointment letters to about 71,000 newly inducted recruits on Tuesday under the Rozgar Mela, via video-conferencing.

The move is a part of an initiative to boost employment generation and provide meaningful opportunities to the youth for their empowerment and participation in the national development directly, said the Prime Minister's office (PMO) in a released statement.

The physical copies of the appointment letters to the new appointees will be handed over at 45 locations across the country, except Gujarat and Himachal Pradesh, as the model code of conduct is in place there.

At the occasion, Prime Minister will also launch the Karmayogi Prarambh module, which is an online orientation course for all new appointees in various Government departments.

“The module will include code of conduct for government servants, workplace ethics & integrity, human resource policies and other benefits and allowances that will help them to get acclimatised to the policies and transition smoothly into the new roles”, said the PMO.

Earlier in October, appointment letters were also handed over to 75,000 newly inducted recruits under the Rozgar Mela.

These new appointees will join the government at various levels viz. Group-A, Group-B (Gazetted), Group-B (Non-Gazetted) and Group-C in 38 different Ministries/Departments of Government of India. These new recruits, selected from across the country are as per the directions of the Prime Minister which entailed all Ministries and Departments to work towards filling up existing vacancies against the sanctioned posts in Mission Mode.

These recruitments are being done in mission mode by ministries and departments either by themselves or through recruiting agencies such as Union Public Services Commission, Staff Selection Commision and Railway Recruitment Board. Selection processes have been simplified and made tech-enabled for expeditious recruitment.

The posts on which appointments are being made include Central Armed Force Personnel, Sub Inspector, Constable, Lower Division Clerk, Stenographer, Income Tax Inspectors, teachers, lecturers, nurses, doctors, pharmacists.

A significant number of posts are being filled by the Ministry of Home Affairs in various Central Armed Police Forces (CAPF), the statement said.