close

Unsubscribe to continue

This is a subscriber only feature Subscribe Now to get daily updates on WhatsApp

I-T dept detects Rs 40 cr 'unaccounted' money after raids on business group

It said the group is engaged in a variety of businesses ranging from production and sale of edible rice bran oil, mustard oil, DORB, different types of chemicals and real estate, etc

Press Trust of India New Delhi
Raid

Raid

2 min read Last Updated : May 16 2023 | 6:48 PM IST
Follow Us

Listen to This Article

The income tax department has detected alleged black income of more than Rs 40 crore after it recently raided a West Bengal-based group "controlled" by a person with an active political background, the CBDT said Tuesday.

The sleuths also seized cash and jewellery worth Rs 2.73 crore during the searches on the business group which has not been identified.

The taxmen alleged that the group was "suppressing" its yield and making unaccounted cash sales of edible oils and DORB (de-oiled rice bran).

"Several instances of cash transactions not recorded in regular books of account have been detected during the search operation," the Central Board of Direct Taxes (CBDT) said in a statement without specifying when the searches were conducted.

The CBDT frames policy for the I-T department.

It said the group is engaged in a variety of businesses ranging from production and sale of edible rice bran oil, mustard oil, DORB, different types of chemicals and real estate, etc.

Also Read

Income Tax dept reduces time for taxmen to decide on refund adjustment

Mamata Banerjee to leave for three-day tour to West Bengal districts

Old income tax regime vs new income tax regime: Which one is better?

Budget 2023: Income tax slabs changed under new tax regime. Details here

Income Tax dept concludes raids at premises of Uflex after 6 days

Assam Police to offer VRS to obese personnel if fail to reduce weight

Homoeopathic dispensaries to be opened at 225 block headquarters in Raj

PM10 rise to hazardous levels as strong winds raising dust sweep Delhi

Meghalaya district imposes restrictions to tackle African Swine Fever

Around 2,200 rooms registered under Delhi govt's 'Bed and Breakfast' scheme

A total of 23 premises of the business group apart from its close business associate spread across Uttar Dinajpur, Dakshin Dinajpur, Malda, Kolkata, and Siliguri in West Bengal and Guwahati in Assam and surrounding areas were covered, the statement said.

The I-T sleuths seized handwritten notes, documents and digital evidences containing extracts of cash transactions during the searches even as "parallel cash books" and bogus claim of expenses were found, the statement said.

Preliminary investigation has revealed "unaccounted" income of more than Rs 40 crore and "incriminating" documents against cash payments in land acquisition to the tune of about Rs 17 crore were found during the searches on the close associate, who is a leading exporter of agro products in Malda district, it said.

Details pertaining to "unaccounted" cash receipts of about Rs 100 crore were also found and the action has resulted in seizure of unaccounted cash of Rs 1.73 crore and jewellery worth Rs 1 crore, the CBDT said.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Topics : Income Tax department Income Tax raid West Bengal

First Published: May 16 2023 | 6:48 PM IST

Latest News

View More

Indian medical devices sector to emerge as global leader in innovation: MoS

Medical college
3 min read

Union Minister Puri rules out alliance with SAD for 2024 Lok Sabha election

Photo: Flickr/IncrediblyNuming (licensed under CC BY 2.0)
2 min read

HC asks CBSE, NHRC to respond to plea seeking common syllabus across India

Image
3 min read

Semi-high speed Vande Bharat Express train trial starts on Mumbai-Goa route

Vande Bharat Express
1 min read

NITI Aayog to use private investment route to set up nuclear reactors

power
4 min read

Most Popular

View More

Skymet suggests delayed monsoon onset, all eyes on IMD forecast now

monsoon, rain, rainfall, climate
3 min read

Russia, India, China, among others target faith community members: US

How identity politics plays a significant role in general, state elections
4 min read

Monsoon rains to be 'slightly delayed', hit Kerala on June 4: IMD

Representative Image
3 min read

Delhi chief secretary convenes meeting of Civil Services Board today

Saurabh Bharadwaj
2 min read

Slight delay in onset of monsoon over Kerala; arrival likely on June 4: IMD

Photo: PTI
2 min read

Explore News

IPL 2023Narendra ModiAmit ShahRahul GandhiYogi AdityanathISROBJPNitin GadkariCoronavirus UpdateElections 2023

COVID-19

PM holds Covid meeting amid renewed concerns, says 'pandemic far from over'Serum Institute tops profit charts among unlisted firms amid Covid war

Personal Finance

Personal finance 101 from an industry veteranIntroduce personal finance lessons in college: BJP MP in Parliament

Virtual Reality

Meta now allows Quest users to tap, swipe in VR without controllersMeta to acquire VR startup 'Within' after favourable court ruling

Environment

Himanta Biswa Sarma launches Mission Lifestyle for Environment in AssamSerious failure of Jharkhand to prevent environmental lawlessness, says NGT
Business Standard
FROM BS WEBSITEHomeCompaniesMarketsOpinionIndia NewsTechnologyPersonal FinanceIncome Tax CalculatorLatest NewsEducationPartner ContentSpecialsToday's PaperAuthorPolitics News
ABOUT USAbout UsCode of ConductTerms & ConditionsPrivacy PolicyCookie PolicyDisclaimerInvestor CommunicationList of our GST registration number
SUPPORT & CONTACTPartner with UsCareersAdvertise with UsContact UsFeedbackBrowser SupportSitemap
READER CENTREE-PaperMy PagePortfolioRegistrationSubscribeCustom Payment
BS PRODUCTSBS HindiB2B ConnectiPhoneBS Apps
EVENTAssembly Elections 2023BudgetBudget with BSKarnataka Election 2023Elections
SPORTSIPL 2023Cricket News
Copyrights © 2023 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
Facebook IconTwitter IconLinkedIN IconYouTube IconTelegram IconRSS Icon