India's success is Malaysia's success, Asia's success too: PM Modi

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday underscored the depth of India-Malaysia ties, saying that India's success is intrinsically linked with Malaysia's success and, in turn, Asia's success, as he outlined that the partnership between the two nations was guided by the vision of IMPACT--India-Malaysia Partnership for Advancing Collective Transformation.

Addressing the Indian diaspora in Kuala Lumpur, Prime Minister Modi, who is on a two-day visit to the Southeast Asian country, said the two nations celebrate each other's achievements as their own and acknowledged Malaysian Prime Minister Anwar Ibrahim's goodwill gestures, including his wishes following the success of Chandrayaan-3.

"We celebrate each other's success as our own. I was touched deeply by Prime Minister Shri Anwar Ibrahim's good wishes on the success of Chandrayaan-3. I agree with you, my friend; India's success is Malaysia's success. It is Asia's success," PM Modi said.

Explaining the guiding framework of bilateral ties, the Prime Minister added, "That is why I say the guiding word of our relationship is IMPACT. IMPACT means India-Malaysia Partnership for Advancing Collective Transformation--IMPACT on the speed of our relations, IMPACT on the scale of our ambitions and IMPACT for the benefit of our people. Together we can benefit the entire humanity."

Highlighting growing economic and technological cooperation, PM Modi said India and Malaysia are actively collaborating in critical sectors, noting that 100 Indian IT companies are currently operating in the country.

He also noted that digital cooperation between the two countries is gaining momentum, adding that India's flagship digital payment system, the Unified Payments Interface (UPI), will soon be launched in the country.

"It is a privilege that we played a part in creating Malaysia's first and Asia's largest insulin manufacturing facility. Over 100 Indian IT companies operate in Malaysia, generating thousands of jobs," he said.

"The Malaysia-India Digital Council is paving new pathways for our digital collaboration. I'm happy to share with you that India's UPI will come to Malaysia soon," the Prime Minister announced, drawing applause from the gathering.

Emphasising people-to-people ties as the foundation of the relationship, PM Modi spoke of shared geography and cultural connections across the Indian Ocean.

"We share the same blue waters of the Indian Ocean. Across the ocean, we love to visit each other," he said, inviting members of the diaspora and their Malaysian friends to explore India.

The Prime Minister also highlighted India's rapid infrastructure growth, noting that the number of airports has doubled in the last decade, highways are being built at a record pace, and modern trains such as Vande Bharat have gained international recognition.

"Over the past few years, India has witnessed unprecedented growth in infrastructure and connectivity. The number of our airports has doubled in a decade. Highways are being made at a record pace. Modern trains such as Vande Bharat are receiving international acclaim. I encourage you to travel and experience Incredible India. You must also bring your Malay friends with you. Because people-to-people contact is the cornerstone of our friendship," he added.

Speaking on India's economic transformation, PM Modi said, "In one decade, India has seen a massive transformation. Once we were the 11th economy; now we are knocking at the top three. We are also the world's fastest major economy."

He added that initiatives like 'Make in India' have matured, with India now emerging as the world's second-largest mobile phone manufacturer.

Prime Minister Modi is on a two-day visit to Malaysia to further strengthen the India-Malaysia Comprehensive Strategic Partnership through enhanced cooperation in economic, digital, cultural, and people-to-people domains.