PM Modi calls Congress president Kharge to enquire about his health

After receiving medical attention, Kharge said he is 'not going to die' before Modi is removed from power

PM Modi calls Kharge: Representative | (Photo: PTI)

Press Trust of India New Delhi
1 min read Last Updated : Sep 29 2024 | 10:15 PM IST

Prime Minister Narendra Modi spoke to Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge on Sunday to enquire about his health after the opposition leader required medical assistance at a public meeting.

Kharge became unwell while addressing a rally in the Jasrota belt of Jammu and Kashmir's Kathua district.

After receiving medical attention, Kharge said he is "not going to die" before Modi is removed from power.

Congress leaders said Kharge is now stable after a check-up by doctors.

Official sources said the prime minister called up the Congress president and wished him good health.

 

First Published: Sep 29 2024 | 10:15 PM IST

