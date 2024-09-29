Business Standard
Home / India News / Senthil Balaji, three others take oath as ministers in Stalin cabinet

Senthil Balaji, three others take oath as ministers in Stalin cabinet

They were sworn-in in the presence of Tamil Nadu Chief Minister M K Stalin, his son Udhayanidhi, who had already been designated as Deputy Chief Minister

Swearing in of V Senthil Balaji

Swearing in of V Senthil Balaji | Credit: X

High-profile DMK leader V Senthil Balaji, who was days ago granted bail by the Supreme Court in a money laundering case, was sworn in as minister by Tamil Nadu Governor R N Ravi here on Sunday.

Three other DMK legislators, R Rajendran (Salem-North), Govi Chezhiaan (Thiruvidaimarudur) and S M Nasar (Avadi) also took oath of office and secrecy administered by Governor Ravi in a simple ceremony held at the Raj Bhavan.

They were sworn-in in the presence of Tamil Nadu Chief Minister M K Stalin, his son Udhayanidhi, who had already been designated as Deputy Chief Minister.

 

M K Stalin Tamil Nadu government Cabinet

First Published: Sep 29 2024 | 4:33 PM IST

