PM Modi eats lunch with MPs from different parties at Parliament canteen

Parliament's Winter session ends on Saturday. It is the last session of Parliament before the Lok Sabha elections, expected in April-May

PM Modi, Parliament Canteen

Image: x @narendramodi

Press Trust of India New Delhi
1 min read Last Updated : Feb 09 2024 | 7:57 PM IST

Prime Minister Narendra Modi had lunch with some MPs belonging to different parties at the Parliament canteen on Friday.

BJD leader Sasmit Patra, RSP leader N K Premachandran, TDP's K Ram Mohan Naidu, BSP's Ritesh Pandey and some BJP leaders, including Union minister L Murugan and Heena Gavit, were with Modi as they had lunch together.
Modi later posted pictures of their meal together and said, "Enjoyed a sumptuous lunch, made even better thanks to the company of parliamentary colleagues from various parties and different parts of India."

Parliament's Winter session ends on Saturday. It is the last session of Parliament before the Lok Sabha elections, expected in April-May.



(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Topics : Narendra Modi Parliament Member of Parliament Lok Sabha Lok Sabha elections

First Published: Feb 09 2024 | 7:57 PM IST

