PM Modi extends greetings to nation on occasion of 75th Republic Day

The Republic Day parade will commence at 10.30 am and run for approximately 90 minutes

2 min read Last Updated : Jan 26 2024 | 8:54 AM IST

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday extended greetings to the nation on the occasion of the 75th Republic Day.
"Best wishes on the special occasion of the 75th Republic Day. Jai Hind!" PM Modi posted on X.
President Droupadi Murmu will lead the country in the grand celebrations of its journey of Amrit Kaal that began post the 'Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav' celebrations to commemorate 75 years of the country's independence.
Viksit Bharat's rich cultural diversity, the 'Aatmanirbhar' military prowess and the growing Nari Shakti are the dominating themes of the 90-minute parade that will be graced by French President Emmanuel Macron as Chief Guest.
The ceremonial event will witness the classic display of the nation's defence forces with an exhilarating display of mighty cavalcades comprising mechanised columns state-of-the-art equipment, marches of contingents and a display of varied culture and unity in the diversity of the nation.
Based on the twin themes of 'Viksit Bharat' and 'Bharat - Loktantra ki Matruka', this year's parade will witness the participation of around 13,000 special Guests - an initiative that will provide an opportunity for people from all walks of life to take part in the celebrations and encourage Jan Bhagidari in this national festival.
The Republic Day parade will commence at 10.30 am and run for approximately 90 minutes.
The ceremony will start with the visit of Prime Minister Narendra Modi to the National War Memorial, where he will lead the nation in paying solemn tributes to the fallen heroes by laying a wreath.

First Published: Jan 26 2024 | 8:54 AM IST

