PM Modi greets people at International Media Centre in Bharat Mandapam

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday evening visited the International Media Centre at the Bharat Mandapam, the venue of the G20 Summit

Narendra Modi

Prime Minister Narendra Modi

Press Trust of India New Delhi
1 min read Last Updated : Sep 10 2023 | 8:05 PM IST
Listen to This Article

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday evening visited the International Media Centre at the Bharat Mandapam, the venue of the G20 Summit.
After holding a series of bilateral meetings with world leaders following the conclusion of the summit, Modi came to the media centre and greeted those present there.
He waved at journalists, both from India and abroad, as camerapersons vied to click him.
Amid cheers, Modi walked in the cavernous hall on the ground floor of the International Media Centre (IMC) which was all decked up.
G20 logos were splashed across huge decorative panels put up in the hall on the theme 'Vasudhaiva Kutumbakam' -- 'One Earth. One Family. One Future'.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Topics : Narendra Modi G20 summit

First Published: Sep 10 2023 | 8:05 PM IST

