PM Modi greets people of Manipur, Meghalaya, Tripura on statehood day

The prime minister expressed confidence that Meghalaya will continue to scale new heights of development in the future

Prime Minister Narendra Modi (Photo:PTI)

Press Trust of India New Delhi
1 min read Last Updated : Jan 21 2026 | 10:53 AM IST

Listen to This Article

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Wednesday greeted the people of Manipur, Meghalaya and Tripura on their respective statehood days.

He said the people of Manipur are enriching India's progress through their dedication and hard work, and expressed confidence that the state will continue to move forward steadily on the path of development in the times to come.

The state's passion for sports, rich cultural heritage and close bond with nature are truly noteworthy, he said.

Extending greetings to the people of Meghalaya, Modi said the people of the state have made strong contributions to the development of the nation.

He noted that the State's cultural vibrancy and scenic beauty are widely admired across the country.

 

The prime minister expressed confidence that Meghalaya will continue to scale new heights of development in the future.

Wishing the people of Tripura, he said the state's journey is marked by a remarkable blend of tradition and modernity.

"The state has witnessed pioneering transformations in diverse fields and its people are adding momentum to India's growth trajectory. I pray that Tripura prospers significantly in the coming times," Modi said in a post on X.

First Published: Jan 21 2026 | 10:52 AM IST

