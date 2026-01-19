Nitin Nabin to be formally elected as BJP national president on Tuesday

Born weeks after the Bharatiya Janata Party ( BJP ) was founded on April 6, 1980, Bihar minister Nitin Nabin will on Tuesday take over as the party’s youngest-ever national president.

Rajya Sabha member K Laxman, a senior BJP leader entrusted with the role of returning officer for the election to the party’s national president, announced on Monday evening that Nabin has emerged as the only candidate for the party’s top post.

On Tuesday, Nabin will be formally elected unopposed as the party’s national president at a function at the BJP’s national headquarters, and the party’s National Council will meet a couple of months later to ratify the election. Nabin is expected to quit his post as a minister in Bihar, given that the BJP’s constitution mandates “one person, one post”. BJP presidents are elected for a three-year term, and it is expected that Nabin will lead the party’s organisation into the 2029 Lok Sabha polls.

In a statement, Laxman said 37 sets of nomination papers were filed in favour of Nabin as the BJP’s national president, and all nomination papers were found to be valid. Prime Minister Narendra Modi , current party chief J P Nadda, and Union ministers Amit Shah, Rajnath Singh and Nitin Gadkari were among the proposers. Laxman said that according to the schedule, the nomination process for the BJP national president was completed between 2 pm and 4 pm on Monday.

“In all, 37 sets of nomination papers were received in favour of Shri Nitin Nabin for the post of national president. On scrutiny, all sets of nomination papers were found to be duly filled out in the required format and were valid.

“Now, after the period of withdrawal, in my capacity as national returning officer, Sangathan Parv, Bharatiya Janata Party, I hereby announce that only one name, that of Shri Nitin Nabin, has been proposed for the post of national president of the Bharatiya Janata Party,” Laxman said in a statement.

He said the BJP national president’s election process was initiated after the election of 30 state presidents out of 36 states, well above the required minimum of 50 per cent of the states. He said the notification of the schedule of events was announced and the electoral roll was published on January 16. Of the 37 sets of nomination papers, 36 were from states and bore the signatures of 20 leaders in each set of papers.

The other set of nomination papers was proposed by members of the BJP Parliamentary Board, including the prime minister, and 37 Members of Parliament.