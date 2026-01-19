Monday, January 19, 2026 | 09:23 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Home / India News / Nitin Nabin to be formally elected as BJP national president on Tuesday

Nitin Nabin to be formally elected as BJP national president on Tuesday

Bihar minister Nitin Nabin will be elected unopposed as BJP national president on Tuesday, becoming the party's youngest chief and set to lead it into the 2029 Lok Sabha polls

Modi, Narendra Modi, Nitin Nabin

On Tuesday, Nabin will be formally elected unopposed as the party’s national president at a function at the BJP’s national headquarters, and the party’s National Council will meet a couple of months later to ratify the election. (Photo:PTI)

BS Reporter New Delhi
3 min read Last Updated : Jan 19 2026 | 9:09 PM IST

Listen to This Article

Born weeks after the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) was founded on April 6, 1980, Bihar minister Nitin Nabin will on Tuesday take over as the party’s youngest-ever national president.
 
Rajya Sabha member K Laxman, a senior BJP leader entrusted with the role of returning officer for the election to the party’s national president, announced on Monday evening that Nabin has emerged as the only candidate for the party’s top post.
 
On Tuesday, Nabin will be formally elected unopposed as the party’s national president at a function at the BJP’s national headquarters, and the party’s National Council will meet a couple of months later to ratify the election. Nabin is expected to quit his post as a minister in Bihar, given that the BJP’s constitution mandates “one person, one post”. BJP presidents are elected for a three-year term, and it is expected that Nabin will lead the party’s organisation into the 2029 Lok Sabha polls.
 
 
In a statement, Laxman said 37 sets of nomination papers were filed in favour of Nabin as the BJP’s national president, and all nomination papers were found to be valid. Prime Minister Narendra Modi, current party chief J P Nadda, and Union ministers Amit Shah, Rajnath Singh and Nitin Gadkari were among the proposers. Laxman said that according to the schedule, the nomination process for the BJP national president was completed between 2 pm and 4 pm on Monday.
 
“In all, 37 sets of nomination papers were received in favour of Shri Nitin Nabin for the post of national president. On scrutiny, all sets of nomination papers were found to be duly filled out in the required format and were valid.

Also Read

UAE President Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan arrives in India

UAE President Al Nahyan arrives in India, meets PM Narendra Modi

Kuldeep Singh Sengar, Kuldeep, Kuldeep Sengar

Delhi HC rejects Sengar's plea in death of Unnao rape victim's father

TVK chief Vijay has emerged as the second-most preferred CM face after incumbent M K Stalin, according to a survey Photo: @TVKPARTYHQ/X

Vijay's rising star vs the rising sun in run-up to Tamil Nadu pollspremium

Task cut out for BJP in Maximum City after Mahayuti's civic victory

Task cut out for BJP in Maximum City after Mahayuti's civic victorypremium

Prime Minister Narendra Modi looks toward US President Donald Trump as he speaks in the Rose Garden at the White House

Trump invites India to join proposed Gaza Board of Peace: Reports

 
“Now, after the period of withdrawal, in my capacity as national returning officer, Sangathan Parv, Bharatiya Janata Party, I hereby announce that only one name, that of Shri Nitin Nabin, has been proposed for the post of national president of the Bharatiya Janata Party,” Laxman said in a statement.
 
He said the BJP national president’s election process was initiated after the election of 30 state presidents out of 36 states, well above the required minimum of 50 per cent of the states. He said the notification of the schedule of events was announced and the electoral roll was published on January 16. Of the 37 sets of nomination papers, 36 were from states and bore the signatures of 20 leaders in each set of papers.
 
The other set of nomination papers was proposed by members of the BJP Parliamentary Board, including the prime minister, and 37 Members of Parliament.

More From This Section

electric vehicle

Delhi govt to add 7,000 EV charging points, 100 swapping stations in 2026

India, UAE set $200 billion trade target

India, UAE agree to boost ties, finalise LNG deal at leaders' meeting

Delhi International Airport, Delhi Airport

Delhi airport plans to shut third runway from February 16 for upgrade

IAS officer Lokesh M

Techie's death: Noida Authority CEO removed, UP govt orders SIT probe

(From left) Piyush Goyal with US Senator Sergio Gor and the US Ambassador to India Steve Daines

Piyush Goyal meets US ambassador Sergio Gor, discusses bilateral issues

Topics : Narendra Modi Jagat Prakash Nadda BJP Politics Lok Sabha elections

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Jan 19 2026 | 9:01 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVE UpdatesStocks to Watch TodayBharat Coking Coal Share Price LIVEStocks to Buy todayQ3 Result TodayTata Capital Q3 FY26 ResultsIMD Weather ForecastEternal Q3 Result 2026 DatePNB Q3 ResultsGold and Silver Rate Today