close

Unsubscribe to continue

This is a subscriber only feature Subscribe Now to get daily updates on WhatsApp

PM Modi holds mega roadshow in Congress chief Kharge's district Kalaburagi

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday held a mega roadshow in Congress President Mallikarjun Kharge's home district of Kalaburagi in northern Karnataka

Press Trust of India Kalaburagi (Karnataka)
Modi, PM Modi

Photo: Twitter

1 min read Last Updated : May 02 2023 | 7:44 PM IST
Follow Us

Listen to This Article

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday held a mega roadshow in Congress President Mallikarjun Kharge's home district of Kalaburagi in northern Karnataka.

The event comes days after Kharge had likened Modi to a "venomous snake" and his MLA-son and former Minister Priyank Kharge dubbed him 'nalayak' (inept).

The roadshow passed through major roads of Kalaburagi city amid chants of Modi-Modi' and the Prime Minister's new slogan for the May 10 Assembly election: 'Eee baariya nirdhara, bahumatada BJP sarkara' (This time's decision, a majority BJP government).

Mounted on a decorated special open vehicle, Modi wore the BJP's saffron cap and a yellow shawl around his neck. He was accompanied by BJP MP from Kalaburagi Umesh Jadhav and Union Minister of State for Chemicals and Fertilisers Bhagwant Khuba.

Modi waved at the enthusiastic crowd that was gathered on both sides of the roads.

BJP's flags, festoons and posters dotted the nook and corner of roads in the city.

Also Read

Congress Prez Mallikarjun Kharge urges people to fight for a united India

Mallikarjun Kharge pays tribute to Sarojini Naidu on her birth anniversary

Congress chief Mallikarjun Kharge to meet party workers in Delhi on Monday

Nothing unparliamentary in what Rahul said on Adani: Mallikarjun Kharge

95% raids on Opposition leaders: Congress President Mallikarjun Kharge

Centre plans to simplyfy patent laws to spur R&D: SERB secretary

Army helicopter accompanying PM's helicopter trapped in mud in Sindhanur

Defence ministry plans to rope in Indian Cos for care of western aircraft

Workers' dues will not get priority in case of liquidation under IBC: SC

I-T dept to release draft rules for foreign investment in unlisted firms

Earlier in the day, the Prime Minister held three consecutive rallies in Chitradurga, Hospet, and Sindhanur in northern Karnataka canvassing for the ruling BJP, which is seeking to retain power in the state.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Topics : India Prime Minister Congress mallikarjun kharge

First Published: May 02 2023 | 9:07 PM IST

Latest News

View More

Godrej Consumer Products plans to raise Rs 5,000 crore via NCDs

Godrej Consumer Products
2 min read
Premium

Lithium reserves found in Jammu and Kashmir on the bidding block

Photo: Bloomberg
3 min read

PM Modi holds mega roadshow in Congress chief Kharge's district Kalaburagi

Modi, PM Modi
1 min read

Centre plans to simplyfy patent laws to spur R&D: SERB secretary

Laws that make the Budget
2 min read
Premium

Brokerages share mixed views on SBI Cards and Payment Services

SBI Card
3 min read

Most Popular

View More

GST collection hits an all-time high of Rs 1.87 trillion in April

GST
3 min read

Here's a look at Sharad Pawar's eventful journey in Indian politics

NCP Chief Sharad Pawar addresses a press conference.
3 min read

Pawar steps down as NCP chief, forms panel to decide on future action

Sharad Pawar
3 min read

Guj HC declines interim relief to Rahul, says final order post-summer break

Rahul Gandhi, Bharat Jodo Yatra
3 min read

LIVE: Gujarat HC refuses to grant interim relief to RaGa in defamation case

Rahul Gandhi, congress
2 min read
Business Standard
FROM BS WEBSITEHomeCompaniesMarketsOpinionIndia NewsTechnologyPersonal FinanceIncome Tax CalculatorLatest NewsEducationPartner ContentSpecialsToday's PaperAuthor
ABOUT USAbout UsCode of ConductTerms & ConditionsPrivacy PolicyCookie PolicyDisclaimerInvestor CommunicationList of our GST registration number
SUPPORT & CONTACTPartner with UsCareersAdvertise with UsContact UsFeedbackBrowser SupportSitemap
READER CENTREE-PaperMy PagePortfolioRegistrationSubscribeCustom PaymentDelete My Account
BS PRODUCTSBS HindiB2B ConnectiPhoneBS Apps
EVENTBudgetBudget with BSAssembly Elections 2023
SPORTSIPL 2023Cricket News
Copyrights © 2023 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
Facebook IconTwitter IconLinkedIN IconYouTube IconTelegram IconRSS Icon