PM Modi holds mega roadshow in Congress chief Kharge's district Kalaburagi

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday held a mega roadshow in Congress President Mallikarjun Kharge's home district of Kalaburagi in northern Karnataka.

The event comes days after Kharge had likened Modi to a "venomous snake" and his MLA-son and former Minister Priyank Kharge dubbed him 'nalayak' (inept).

The roadshow passed through major roads of Kalaburagi city amid chants of Modi-Modi' and the Prime Minister's new slogan for the May 10 Assembly election: 'Eee baariya nirdhara, bahumatada BJP sarkara' (This time's decision, a majority BJP government).

Mounted on a decorated special open vehicle, Modi wore the BJP's saffron cap and a yellow shawl around his neck. He was accompanied by BJP MP from Kalaburagi Umesh Jadhav and Union Minister of State for Chemicals and Fertilisers Bhagwant Khuba.

Modi waved at the enthusiastic crowd that was gathered on both sides of the roads.

BJP's flags, festoons and posters dotted the nook and corner of roads in the city.

Earlier in the day, the Prime Minister held three consecutive rallies in Chitradurga, Hospet, and Sindhanur in northern Karnataka canvassing for the ruling BJP, which is seeking to retain power in the state.