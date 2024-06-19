PM Modi inaugurates new Nalanda University campus in Rajgir, Bihar

Prime Minister Narendra Modi , on Wednesday, inaugurated the new campus of the Nalanda University in Rajgir, Bihar.





Prime Minister Narendra Modi during his visit to the ruins of Nalanda Mahavihara, in Nalanda district, Bihar. (Photo: PTI) The ceremony was attended by External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar, Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar, Governor Rajendra V Arlekar, and ambassadors from 17 nations.

In a post on X (formerly Twitter), PM Modi said, “It’s a very special day for our education sector.... Nalanda has a strong connection with our glorious past. This university will surely go a long way in catering to the educational needs of the youth.”





It's a very special day for our education sector. At around 10:30 AM today, the new campus of the Nalanda University would be inaugurated at Rajgir. Nalanda has a strong connect with our glorious past. This university will surely go a long way in catering to the educational needs…
June 19, 2024



The new Nalanda University campus represents a collaborative effort between India and nations participating in the East Asia Summit (EAS). Dating back to the 5th century AD, the original Nalanda University was a beacon of learning, renowned as one of the earliest residential universities of the world. It was destroyed in the 12th century by invader Bakhityar Khilji.

Nalanda University new campus





The new campus includes two academic buildings housing 40 classrooms, serving about 1,900 students. It also has two auditoriums which can each seat 300 people, a student hostel accommodating for 550 students, an international centre, an amphitheater for up to 2,000 students, a faculty club, a sports complex, and several other amenities.

Significantly, the campus is designed as a ‘Net Zero’ green campus, incorporating solar and water treatment facilities, 100 acres of water bodies, and various other environmentally sustainable features.

Courses offered at Nalanda University

The Nalanda University comprises five schools, namely School of Historical Studies; School of Ecology and Environmental Studies; School of Buddhist Studies, Philosophy and Comparative Religion; School of Languages and Literature/ Humanities; and School of Management Studies.

The University plans to start three other schools in a phased manner, namely School of International Relations and Peace Studies, School of Information Sciences and Technology, and School of Business Management (Public Policy and Development Studies).

Nalanda University Act

On 28 March 2006, former President of India APJ Abdul Kalam proposed the revival of Nalanda University during his address to the Joint Session of the Bihar Vidhan Mandal. In 2007, the Bihar Legislative Assembly passed a bill to establish this new university.

The Nalanda University Bill, 2010 was subsequently approved by the Rajya Sabha on August 21, 2010 and by the Lok Sabha on August 26, 2010.

The bill received Presidential assent on September 21, 2010, officially becoming an Act. The university was inaugurated on November 25, 2010, marking the commencement of its operations.