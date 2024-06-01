Tejashwi vs Nitish showdown: Exit polls suggest NDA will continue in Bihar

The India Today exit poll on Saturday predicted that the BJP-led National Democratic Alliance (NDA) will secure 22-33 seats, while the INDIA bloc will settle at 7-10 seats. Specifically, the BJP is expected to get 13-15 seats, the JDU 9-11 seats, the RJD 6-7 seats, and the Congress 1-2 seats.

The Axis-My India exit poll forecasts the NDA replicating its 2019 performance in Bihar with 29-33 seats, while the INDIA bloc is predicted to increase its tally to 7-10 seats.

Within the INDIA alliance in Bihar, the RJD is contesting 26 seats, the Congress nine seats, and the Left parties five seats.

According to the Jaan Ki Baat Bihar exit poll for Lok Sabha election 2024, the BJP is expected to secure 14-17 seats, the JDU 12-14 seats, the LJP 4-5 seats, one seat for HAM, the RJD 6-2 seats, the INC 2-1 seats, the NDA alliance 32-37 seats, and the INDIA alliance 7-3 seats.

Meanwhile, News18 projections show the NDA ahead of the INDIA bloc in 14 seats from the first three phases of the Lok Sabha elections. The News18 Mega Exit Poll suggests the BJP may win 2-5 of these 14 seats, bringing the NDA total to 10-13, while the Congress might get 0-2 seats and the INDIA bloc 3-6 seats. The RJD, led by Lalu Yadav and Tejashwi Yadav, is part of the INDIA bloc.

According to Today’s Chanakya exit poll, the BJP is predicted to win 36 seats while the INDIA alliance is expected to win at least four seats. In the 2019 Lok Sabha elections, the BJP-JD(U)-LJP alliance in Bihar won 39 out of 40 seats, with the Congress securing the lone seat for the RJD-led opposition in Kishanganj.