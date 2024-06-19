Business Standard
Monsoon gathering pace in Maharashtra, to progress by June 21-22: IMD

Several parts of Mumbai received showers on Wednesday morning, but it was insufficient to give respite from oppressive heat

The monsoon slowed down after hitting Mumbai. (Representative Image)

Press Trust of India Mumbai
2 min read Last Updated : Jun 19 2024 | 2:01 PM IST

The south-west monsoon, which has slowed down after hitting Mumbai, is gathering pace and is expected to progress further by June 21-22, an official of the India Meteorological Department (IMD) said on Wednesday.
The progress of the monsoon will provide a much-needed relief to north India, which is reeling under an intense heatwave. "Monsoon activity was weak after it hit Mumbai, but it is slowly turning moderate. It will strengthen by June 21-22 and coastal Maharashtra is likely to receive good rainfall. Central Maharashtra, including Marathwada, will receive light to moderate rainfall during this time," Sunil Kamble, Head of the Regional Meteorological Department (IMD), Mumbai, said.
Several parts of Mumbai received showers on Wednesday morning, but it was insufficient to give respite from oppressive heat. Monsoon arrived in Mumbai on June 9, two days ahead of its normal schedule. Since then it made little progress and it is yet to cover parts of northern Maharashtra and Vidarbha. India has received 20 per cent less rainfall since the start of the monsoon period on June 1, with the rain-bearing system making no significant progress between June 12 and 18.
On Tuesday the IMD said that June will receive below-normal rainfall. June and July are considered the most important monsoon months for agriculture because most of the sowing for the Kharif crop takes place during this period.

First Published: Jun 19 2024 | 2:01 PM IST

