Home / India News / Prez Murmu pays tribute to 26/11 martyrs, urges unity against terrorism

Prez Murmu pays tribute to 26/11 martyrs, urges unity against terrorism

On the anniversary of 26/11 Mumbai terror attacks, I pay my humble tribute to the brave soldiers who sacrificed their lives to protect the people of our country, President said

Let us reaffirm our commitment to combat terrorism in all forms: President Murmu |(Photo: PTI)

Press Trust of India New Delhi
1 min read Last Updated : Nov 26 2025 | 10:10 AM IST

President Droupadi Murmu on Wednesday paid tribute to the brave soldiers who sacrificed their lives to protect the country during the 26/11 Mumbai terror attacks, and asked all to reaffirm their commitment to combat terrorism in all forms.

The nation remembers their supreme sacrifice with gratitude, Murmu said in a post on X.

Ten Lashkar-e-Taiba (LeT) terrorists from Pakistan arrived by sea on November 26, 2008, and killed 166 people, including 18 security personnel, during a 60-hour siege of Mumbai.

"On the anniversary of 26/11 Mumbai terror attacks, I pay my humble tribute to the brave soldiers who sacrificed their lives to protect the people of our country. The nation remembers their supreme sacrifice with gratitude.

 

"Let us reaffirm our commitment to combat terrorism in all forms. Let us move forward together on the path of progress with a resolve to build a stronger and more prosperous India," the president said.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Topics : Droupadi Murmu Pakistan 26/11 attack 26/11 terror attacks

First Published: Nov 26 2025 | 10:10 AM IST

